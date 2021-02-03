NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search

Kevin Durant calls Kawhi Leonard a "Hall of Fame player"

Durant has the utmost respect for Kawhi.
Author:
Publish date:

The Clippers and Nets finally faced off, and it lived up to all the hype. Even though the Clippers came up shorthanded, it was easily the best game of the NBA season.

Right from the beginning, Durant and Leonard guarded each other closely. The two have a high level of respect for each other, and Durant made it known post-game.

"He's just a savant," Durant said. "He plays the game at his pace, he is in control out there as an offensive player. He's a three-level scorer. So you just gotta be ready for him to do anything out there."

Both players were phenomenal in the highly anticipated matchup. Here was the stat breakdown for both Kawhi and Durant:

Kawhi: 33 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks, 12/24 FGs
Durant: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 11/13 FGs

Many have criticized the Nets for their poor defense, but none of that was on display against the Clippers. For the most part, James Harden played some great defense on Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka. The Clippers didn't get very many easy looks inside and worked hard for their shot selection. Despite it all, the Nets just had too much firepower. Their big three scored 25 of the 27 points in the final six minutes of the game.

These two teams meet again this month - February 21, to be exact. The Clippers will have three weeks to bounce back, make it right, and get another shot at the Brooklyn Nets.

USATSI_15520675_168384702_lowres
News

Kevin Durant calls Kawhi Leonard a "Hall of Fame player"

USATSI_15513260
News

Ty Lue Admits Paul George and Kawhi Leonard Are Secretly Excited to Face the Nets

Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Forward Nicolas Batum to Make Return Against Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_15513260
News

LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_14377513_168384702_lowres
News

Isiah Thomas: 'You have to give the Clippers a lot of credit'

USATSI_15472492
News

LA Clippers Quarterly Grades: Patrick Beverley (Q1)

USATSI_15452480
News

Report: James Harden Expected to Play Tuesday vs. LA Clippers

USATSI_15509863
News

NBA Power Rankings Roundup: LA Clippers Rise and Fall After Another Solid Week