AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Who Makes it on the LA Clippers' All-Time Starting Five?

Garrett Chorpenning

No, the LA Clippers have never won an NBA title, but the franchise has had its fair share of superstar players since its inception in 1970. ESPN released its rankings of every NBA team's all-time starting five this week, and LA's is full of talented players.

From 1 to 5, LA's all-time starting five includes Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, Blake Griffin, Elton Brand and Bob McAdoo. 

Overall, this is a good list — but it's not perfect.

McAdoo is an obvious choice upon first glance, as the Hall of Fame big averaged nearly 30 points and 13 rebounds as a member of the Buffalo Braves and won an MVP in 1975. Thing is, he only spent four full seasons with the Braves before being traded 20 games into his fifth.

McAdoo's runner-up would be DeAndre Jordan in this case, but it could be argued that he deserves the nod over McAdoo.

Jordan is the quintessential Clipper. He spent 10 seasons with the franchise from 2008 to 2018, and as such, he holds several franchise records. Jordan is the all-time leader in 10 different categories, ranging from games played to rebounds to defensive win shares. McAdoo, on the other hand, is the leader in just two categories.

McAdoo may have had the better career, but Jordan accomplished more as a member of the franchise.

All of the other inclusions make sense. Chris Paul spent six of the best years of his career in Los Angeles, and he's bound to end up as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Kawhi Leonard is arguably the best player in the NBA today. And rather than deciding between Blake Griffin and Elton Brand at the power forward spot, ESPN slid Griffin over to the 3 to keep them both — a decision that's easily justified.  

Would you make any changes to the LA Clippers' all-time starting five? Let us know who your group is made up of in the comment section below. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Paul on Losing Game 5 to OKC: "That was probably the biggest heartbreak ever"

To this day, Chris Paul considers losing to the Thunder his biggest heartbreak.

Farbod Esnaashari

Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Hints at Potential NBA Return Date

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie hinted at when the NBA season could resume on Twitter.

Garrett Chorpenning

Breaking Down the LA Clippers' Path to the NBA Finals: First Round

Could the LA Clippers make it through a treacherous Western Conference and advance to the franchise's first-ever NBA Finals?

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: NBA Could Resume Season at Disney World

Rather than playing games in different cities, the NBA is reportedly considering resuming the season in Las Vegas or Orlando.

Garrett Chorpenning

JJ Redick on Chris Paul: "He's the best player I've ever played with"

As JJ Redick looks back on Lob City, he looks back at Chris Paul fondly.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers says opening Training Facilities gives Hope to Players

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers is looking forward to having the training facilities open back up.

Farbod Esnaashari

Chris Paul on Lob City Clippers: "We were never lucky"

Lob City may have under accomplished in the playoffs, but you could argue they didn't have many fair runs.

Farbod Esnaashari

Sterling didn't want JJ Redick because he was "too much money for a white guy"

Doc Rivers almost quit his first week as Clippers coach because of this.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers on Infamous Donald Sterling Tape: "I didn't even know what to feel"

LA Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers was stunned when he first heard Donald Sterling's racist remarks.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Will Reopen Practice Facility Monday for Voluntary Workouts

The LA Clippers are easing back into basketball activities and will reopen their practice facility Monday for voluntary workouts.

Garrett Chorpenning