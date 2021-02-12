LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers aim for a perfect road trip when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

After dismantling the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, the LA Clippers will move on to the Windy City on Friday, where they'll finish their two-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls.

The upcoming matchup should be considerably more difficult, though that doesn't mean a win is out of the question. LA is undoubtedly the better team, but the Bulls have already given the Clippers one scare this season, and their stars can score with the best of them.

Zach LaVine is the main player to keep an eye on. The 25-year-old shooting guard is averaging 28.2 points per game this season, and he's been as efficient as ever before. He's posting career-high shooting percentages across the board, along with a career-high 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

LaVine went for 45 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his last meeting with the Clippers in early January, and that was with the Clippers at full health. On Friday, LA will be without Paul George, who's been one of the very best two-way players in the NBA this year.

Fortunately, the Clippers will have Kawhi Leonard, who dropped 35 on Chicago last month. It was one of his best shooting performances of the season, as Leonard connected on seven of his nine attempts from three-point range and went 14-of-22 overall.

LA will also have Patrick Beverley back in the starting rotation, who returned from an eight-game absence on Wednesday night. He's still on a minutes restriction, but he'll be key in LA's plans to defend Coby White — Chicago's other high-scoring guard.

If the Clippers are going to win this game, it'll be because of their defense and ability to slow the game down. The Bulls love to play fast and score quickly, but they aren't particularly efficient. Look for Leonard to have another big game, and keep an eye on Lou Williams, who's been red-hot over his last four contests.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (18-8) at Chicago Bulls (10-14)

Date: Friday, Feb. 12

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: United Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Moneyline: Bulls +230, Clippers -280

Over/Under: 228

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

