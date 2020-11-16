SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Rumor: Chris Paul Preferred Trade to LA Clippers

Garrett Chorpenning

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul is reportedly on his way to the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski — though the future Hall of Famer may have preferred a trade to one of his former teams instead. 

According to The New York Post's Marc Berman, Paul's first choice was the LA Clippers, partially because the franchise had parted ways with former coach Doc Rivers. 

Rivers' role with the team was reportedly one factor that led to Paul requesting a trade from Los Angeles in 2017.

Paul's addition to LA's current roster would have been a welcome one. The Clippers are in desperate need of a playmaker, and Paul is still among the best in the NBA. Alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, there's no telling how efficient this team would have looked on both sides of the ball. 

That said, the Clippers weren't exactly in the best position to acquire a player with such a large salary. Unless LA was willing to part with George, the Clippers would have been stuck giving up key role players, many of whom are signed to team-friendly contracts.

Instead, Paul will join Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton in Phoenix — a team that now looks poised to return to the postseason for the first time since 2010.

The Suns narrowly missed the playoffs this past season despite going 8-0 in the seeding games. The team finished with a 34-39 record, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies and less than a game back of the Portland Trail Blazers, who earned the No. 8 seed.

The Pacific Division now looks to be among the most formidable in basketball, as the Clippers, Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will all be pursuing the Western Conference's top seeds. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George makes fun of himself in Engagement photo: 'She got a ring first'

Paul George can handle a joke

Farbod Esnaashari

Three Second-Round Draft Targets for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers may not have a first-round selection this year, but there are a few gems worth looking at late in the second.

Garrett Chorpenning

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard wants Chris Paul to join Clippers

Chris Paul may reunite with his former team

Farbod Esnaashari

Should the LA Clippers Trade for Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook could be on the trade market this offseason, and the LA Clippers are reportedly among those interested. Is Westbrook really worth dealing for?

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard sends Snoop Dogg a Special Gift

Kawhi may be on the Clippers, but Snoop still has love

Farbod Esnaashari

This is how the NBA handles the Salary Cap during COVID-19

Salary Cap expert Larry Coon provides crucial insight about next season

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Clippers assistant Rex Kalamian joining Sacramento Kings

Kalamian spent the last two seasons with the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Why the LA Clippers Should Trade for Pelicans Star Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans star Jrue Holiday is reportedly on the market. Here's why the LA Clippers should get in on the deal.

Garrett Chorpenning

Terance Mann Named Agua Caliente Clippers Rookie of the Year

LA Clippers rookie Terance Mann was officially recognized as the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario's Rookie of the Year.

Garrett Chorpenning

Danny Green says 'Basketball Gods' humbled LA Clippers

Green believes the Clippers talked too much trash

Farbod Esnaashari