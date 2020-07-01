Doc Rivers: Ivica Zubac is "Turning into a terrific player"

The LA Clippers may have their center of the future in Ivica Zubac.

During a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, Clippers coach Doc Rivers praised Zubac for his development during the season and touched on how veteran big Joakim Noah can help him.

"Zub is turning into a terrific player," Rivers said. "Bringing Noah in to help, I think, will be absolutely fantastic for him."

Zubac isn't the most well-known or appreciated player on the roster, but his contribution to the team this season has been invaluable. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and has a conversion rate of 66.4% at the rim, according to Basketball-Reference. He's a vastly underrated defender as well, contributing to a Clippers defense that allows the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game in the NBA.

Noah should only help him hone his craft on that end of the floor as well. The 35-year-old has been named to one of the NBA's All-Defensive Teams three times throughout his career, and he was recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013-2014 season.

Rivers offered some praise for Noah too, saying he's a "great addition" to the team and bringing attention to his energy and basketball IQ.

It's unclear how many minutes both Zubac and Noah will see during the seeding games and postseason. Zubac averaged just 18.1 minutes per game throughout the regular season, and Noah has yet to suit up for the team as he signed his 10-day contract just days before the season was suspended on March 11.

Backup big Montrezl Harrell typically eats up a majority of the time at the five, but concerns about his defensive ability could force Rivers to give Zubac a larger role — especially if he's improved since we last saw him.

The NBA season is set to resume on July 30.