Report: LA Clippers Part Ways With Head Coach Doc Rivers

Garrett Chorpenning

After a disappointing end to what could have been the most successful year in LA Clippers franchise history, coach Doc Rivers is no longer with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The Clippers, led by stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, were eliminated after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Rivers was heavily criticized for his coaching decisions throughout the series, and rightfully so.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was dominant against the Clippers throughout the series, but much less so when Ivica Zubac defended him. Yet Rivers continued to keep Montrezl Harrell on the floor with him — even when all the evidence suggested that he shouldn't.

Moreover, it was the second time in Rivers' tenure with the Clippers that one of his teams blew a 3-1 lead in the postseason. The first occasion took place in 2015 when LA was defeated by the Houston Rockets. 

Now, as the Clippers go into what could be the final season of Leonard and George's partnership, they not only have to work on improving the roster, but finding a new coach as well.

While there's no word on who will be the frontrunner to take over as LA's next head coach, the Clippers certainly have options if they want to make an internal hire.

Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell are among the most experienced assistant coaches in the league, and both are considered to be in the running for other head coaching vacancies around the NBA. It wouldn't be shocking if one of those two eventually took over. 

