Report: Doc Rivers Returning as LA Clippers Head Coach in 2021

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers will return as head coach of the LA Clippers for the 2020-2021 NBA season, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes. 

According to the report, playing for Rivers was one of the main reasons why Kawhi Leonard decided to join the franchise last summer. So long as he has the support of the team's best player, Rivers' job will be safe.

It's probably the right decision, too. Despite the errors Rivers made throughout the postseason, he remains one of the NBA's best and most experienced coaches. 

LA also needs to start thinking ahead to 2021, when Leonard and Paul George could both become free agents by opting-out of their current contracts. Keeping them satisfied will be paramount to the Clippers' long-term success — especially with those two running the show.

Going with a new head coach in what could be the final year of the Leonard - George partnership is quite the risk to take, and things are only going to be more difficult for the Clippers next year as the Western Conference continues to improve.

That said, LA will likely still have a few changes to make in the offseason. There are a number of decisions to make in free agency, as Montrezl Harrell, Marcus Morris Sr. and JaMychal Green could all become available. There's a chance the coaching staff is shaken up a bit as well, as Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell have both drawn interest from teams looking for a new head coach. 

Hanging on to Rivers may not be the popular decision right now, but as the winningest coach in franchise history, he's earned at least another year with this squad. 

