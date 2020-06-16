Which Five Former LA Clippers Should Have Their Numbers Retired?

The LA Clippers franchise isn't known for having a winning history or being successful outside of the last decade, but that doesn't mean there aren't any players worthy of having their jerseys hung in the rafters of Staples Center.

Former broadcaster Ralph Lawler recently took to Twitter and named five former members of the franchise he believes should be considered for the honor. His group includes Elton Brand, Danny Manning, World B. Free, Terry Cummings and Bob McAdoo.

Lawler's list is undoubtedly geared toward the older crowd — Brand is the most recent player on the roster to don a Clippers uniform, and he played his last game for the team in 2008. Meanwhile, Cummings, Free and McAdoo all left the organization before it moved to Los Angeles.

That said, there's an argument to be made for each player mentioned. Brand was a two-time All-Star in seven seasons with Los Angeles, averaging 20.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in 459 appearances. Manning was the franchise's first-ever No. 1 overall pick in 1988. Free is still the franchise leader in points per game, and McAdoo and Cummings round out the top three.

Lawler's list is fine, but many Clippers fans would likely point to players like Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan as potential honorees before considering Cummings, Manning or Free.

The Lob City trio redefined Clippers basketball in the early-to-mid 2010s and set all kinds of records — including recording the most wins in a single season in team history.

Along with Paul, Griffin and Jordan, Randy Smith is a name that comes to mind. The swingman played nine consecutive seasons with the Buffalo Braves/San Diego Clippers and is still the franchise leader in nine statistical categories, including points, minutes and field goals.

The fifth name is up for debate, but if the Clippers can win an NBA title in the not-so-distant future, Kawhi Leonard could be a recipient as well.

However, no one said this list is limited strictly to players, and it would be fitting if Lawler someday saw his "number" retired by the Clippers as well. The legendary play-by-play announcer spent 40 straight seasons with the team and rarely missed a game. If anyone deserves to have their name be the first strung up in the rafters, it's Lawler.

Do you agree with Lawler's list? Or does your group include different players? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.