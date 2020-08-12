AllClippers
LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers' seeding game schedule is coming to a close, and unfortunately, the team still hasn't been able to play a game with a fully healthy roster.

That trend will continue for LA's meeting with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, as the team announced it would be without Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet for the contest.

It's no surprise to see Beverley and Harrell here — LA is still being extremely cautious with Pat's leg injury, while Harrell is still finishing up his four-day quarantine period. However, Shamet is a new addition to the report.

The young sharpshooter is officially out due to a left foot sprain, and while it doesn't seem serious, his return date is unknown.

He's looked increasingly confident as the seeding games have continued and went off for 19 points, three rebounds and three assists in LA's surprising victory over the Portland Trail Blazers last weekend. 

Without him, expect the Clippers to look to guys like Rodney McGruder and Terance Mann for production off the bench.

Additionally, look for LA to revert back to a starting lineup featuring Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac. 

On the other side of the ballot, the Nuggets will be without Gary Harris, Vlatko Cancar and Will Barton, while Jerami Grant is officially listed as "questionable" with right knee soreness. 

Win or lose, the results of this game have serious playoff implications for the Clippers. 

A win would lock up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while a loss leaves the door open for Denver to take it. If LA loses both of its final two games and the Nuggets win both of theirs, the Clippers will drop to No. 3.

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face-off at 9:00 p.m. ET. 

