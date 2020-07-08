LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac to wear 'Enough' on Jersey for NBA Restart

When the NBA season picks back up in Orlando, Florida, things will look a little different for viewers. Not only will games be played in front of empty crowds, but players will be granted the freedom to wear social justice messages on their jerseys.

The league has reportedly approved a list of 29 messages that players will be allowed to wear, including phrases like "Black Lives Matter" — which will also appear on the courts — "Say Their Names" and "I Can't Breathe."

Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, some players have already decided on the message they will wear on their jerseys. That includes LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac, who has chosen "Enough."

Additionally, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will wear "Equality," Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will wear "Education Reform," and Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle will wear "Vote."

The messages are intended to focus on raising awareness about police brutality and systemic racism. However, players like Mike Scott and Jaylen Brown aren't sold on the impact the messages will have.

They're both among a group of players that believe actions speak louder than words in this situation, and that the NBA should be doing more to fight back against some of the major ongoing issues in the United States.

Scott was particularly critical of the league's approved list of messages, saying it was a "bad choice" to not let players voice their own opinions. Brown echoed Scott's statements, saying he was "disappointed" in the list, but is hoping the league makes more statements available for use.

The NBA season is set to resume on July 30.