JaMychal Green: Chemistry, Conditioning Biggest Challenges of NBA Restart

The NBA bubble has been the cause of numerous challenges thus far, even though the restarted season hasn't officially started yet. The league has had to deal with setting it up and keeping everything well-managed, but according to LA Clippers forward JaMychal Green, the players will have to go through a fair bit of difficulty as well.

On a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Green explained why it could be a while before the Clippers resemble the team we last saw in March. As far as challenges go, Green specifically mentioned conditioning and chemistry.

"I feel like we were just getting strong as a team. We were hitting on all cylinders. But it's a minor setback and it's just like a new fresh start for us. Everybody is healthy, so that's great. So we've just got to get it back going."

Green is right — the suspension of the season couldn't have come at a worse time for LA.

The team played nine games after the All-Star break before things were shutdown and managed to go 7-2 with impressive wins over the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Moreover, LA's +12.2 net rating during that stretch was the highest in the league.

The Clippers' first scrimmage game will take place on July 22, which doesn't leave much time for the team to get familiar with each other once again. Add in the fact that Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris and Landry Shamet still haven't arrived in the bubble, and it's not hard to see why Green believes building chemistry will be a challenge.

The length of the suspension was about as long as a normal offseason, yes, but players are also free to go to gyms, play pickup games with their teammates and participate in just about any other basketball activity under those circumstances. None of those things were possible during the hiatus.

LA may not look exactly as we remember once the season officially restarts on July 30, but in time, the Clippers should return to form before the competition gets too stiff.