AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

JaMychal Green: Chemistry, Conditioning Biggest Challenges of NBA Restart

Garrett Chorpenning

The NBA bubble has been the cause of numerous challenges thus far, even though the restarted season hasn't officially started yet. The league has had to deal with setting it up and keeping everything well-managed, but according to LA Clippers forward JaMychal Green, the players will have to go through a fair bit of difficulty as well.

On a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Green explained why it could be a while before the Clippers resemble the team we last saw in March. As far as challenges go, Green specifically mentioned conditioning and chemistry.

"I feel like we were just getting strong as a team. We were hitting on all cylinders. But it's a minor setback and it's just like a new fresh start for us. Everybody is healthy, so that's great. So we've just got to get it back going."

Green is right — the suspension of the season couldn't have come at a worse time for LA. 

The team played nine games after the All-Star break before things were shutdown and managed to go 7-2 with impressive wins over the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Moreover, LA's +12.2 net rating during that stretch was the highest in the league.

The Clippers' first scrimmage game will take place on July 22, which doesn't leave much time for the team to get familiar with each other once again. Add in the fact that Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris and Landry Shamet still haven't arrived in the bubble, and it's not hard to see why Green believes building chemistry will be a challenge. 

The length of the suspension was about as long as a normal offseason, yes, but players are also free to go to gyms, play pickup games with their teammates and participate in just about any other basketball activity under those circumstances. None of those things were possible during the hiatus.

LA may not look exactly as we remember once the season officially restarts on July 30, but in time, the Clippers should return to form before the competition gets too stiff.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers says Clippers have to live their "best Disney life" in the bubble

Doc Rivers gives some detail on how players stay focused in the bubble.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers' Terance Mann Provides Update on Recovery from Hand Surgery

LA Clippers swingman Terance Mann underwent hand surgery in March to repair a ligament. How has his recovery been?

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley on NBA Hiatus: 'I don't know anything about taking off'

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley believes basketball is a year-round sport and says he didn't take any time off during the NBA's suspension.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George calls LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony 'Tremendous Leaders'

LA Clippers star Paul George says LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are "tremendous leaders" for using their platform to promote activism.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard on the 2020 NBA Championship: 'We want it'

Whatever happens during the 2020 season, Kawhi Leonard wants the championship.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers on Kawhi Leonard's Health: 'We want to be smart about this'

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the team will be smart in managing Kawhi Leonard's health ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard says Jersey Statements don't Matter: 'It's about doing the work'

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard says he'll continue to prioritize giving back to his community as racial injustice becomes more visible.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Jackson played basketball in Paul George's backyard during Quarantine

Jackson lived in a hotel room during all four months of quarantine

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams says NBA Bubble is like a resort, but with "basketball players everywhere"

Lou Williams gave a description on what the NBA bubble is like

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Wants to see Progression Toward Racial Equality During Season

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams says he wants to see progression toward racial equality while the NBA finishes the season.

Garrett Chorpenning