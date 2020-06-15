JJ Redick Urged LA Clippers to Draft Malcolm Brogdon in 2016

On the latest episode of The JJ Redick Podcast, the former LA Clippers guard was joined by Malcolm Brogdon to discuss his thoughts on the state of the country and the NBA's return later this summer. Additionally, Redick shared a story about how hard he tried to convince LA's front office to take a chance on Brogdon in the 2016 NBA Draft.

"The very first time I met you was after the Clippers and Bucks played your rookie year," Redick said. "And I came over to you in the hallway and I was like, 'Hey man, I just wanted to let you know that for the two months leading up to the draft, I was telling everybody in the Clippers' front office that we should draft you at 25.'"

LA had two picks in that year's draft — once at No. 25, and again at No. 33. Redick probably wasn't thinking that Brogdon would be taken after the Clippers made their second pick, but he didn't end up coming off the board until Milwaukee drafted him at No. 37.

Brogdon went on to be named the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year, and he became a member of the 50/40/90 club in 2019. LA's draft picks, on the other hand, didn't quite pan out.

The Clippers selected Brice Johnson at No. 25 and Cheick Diallo at No. 33, though Diallo was traded on draft night for Diamond Stone and David Michineau. Johnson and Stone made 19 combined appearances for the team, while Michineau has yet to make his NBA debut.

Hindsight is 20/20, but Redick had a point in 2016, and it's unfortunate that the Clippers missed out on Brogdon.

