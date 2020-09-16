LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to All-NBA Second Team

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has officially been named to the 2019-2020 All-NBA Second Team, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon. It's Leonard's fourth All-NBA selection.

It's a well-deserved honor for the two-way star, who wrapped up the best regular season of his career in early August.

In his debut season with the Clippers, Leonard set career-high marks in points (27.1) and assists (4.9) and earned the first triple-double of his career back in January. At times, he looked like one of the most dominant players in the league and was squarely in the race to win this year's Most Valuable Player award.

Obviously Leonard and the Clippers didn't get their desired result in the postseason, as the team was eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday by the Denver Nuggets, but Leonard's individual success put him among an elite group of players and helped shine a light on LA that we haven't seen in years.

In addition to being named to the All-NBA Second Team, Leonard also earned a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team, along with teammate Patrick Beverley.

Rounding out the All-NBA Second Team is Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Pascal Siakam, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic were named to the All-NBA First Team.

The All-NBA Third Team includes Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook.

Paul George, who made the All-NBA First Team last season, was the second forward left off the All-NBA Third Team behind Milwaukee's Khris Middleton.