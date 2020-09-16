SI.com
AllClippers
HomeGame DayNews
Search

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to All-NBA Second Team

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has officially been named to the 2019-2020 All-NBA Second Team, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon. It's Leonard's fourth All-NBA selection.

It's a well-deserved honor for the two-way star, who wrapped up the best regular season of his career in early August. 

In his debut season with the Clippers, Leonard set career-high marks in points (27.1) and assists (4.9) and earned the first triple-double of his career back in January. At times, he looked like one of the most dominant players in the league and was squarely in the race to win this year's Most Valuable Player award.

Obviously Leonard and the Clippers didn't get their desired result in the postseason, as the team was eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday by the Denver Nuggets, but Leonard's individual success put him among an elite group of players and helped shine a light on LA that we haven't seen in years.

In addition to being named to the All-NBA Second Team, Leonard also earned a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team, along with teammate Patrick Beverley.

Rounding out the All-NBA Second Team is Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Pascal Siakam, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic were named to the All-NBA First Team.

The All-NBA Third Team includes Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook.

Paul George, who made the All-NBA First Team last season, was the second forward left off the All-NBA Third Team behind Milwaukee's Khris Middleton. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Doc Rivers Returning as LA Clippers Head Coach in 2021

Doc Rivers will return as head coach of the LA Clippers in 2021, according to a report from Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams says Clippers didn't have chemistry to win a championship

Lou Williams says the Clippers had the talent to win, but not the chemistry.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George: 'This is not a championship-or-bust year for us'

Paul George may say it wasn't championship-or-bust year, but it truly was.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Eliminated from NBA Playoffs with 104-89 Loss in Game 7

The LA Clippers fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7, blowing a 3-1 lead in the postseason for the second time in the last six seasons.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 Preview and Prediction

Both the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets face elimination in Tuesday night's Game 7.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Game 7: 'There's no secret speech'

There's no movie moment in preparing for a Game 7.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Mutual Interest Between Sam Cassell, Houston Rockets for Coaching Job

The Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in adding LA Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell after parting ways with Mike D'Antoni.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard on Game 7: 'Just got to leave it all out there'

If there's one person to trust in a Game 7, it's Kawhi Leonard.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George: 'We're still in the driver seat. It's not a panic mode'

Despite back-to-back collapses, Paul George remains optimistic in the Clippers.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Blow Big Lead, Lose to Denver Nuggets in Game 6

The LA Clippers lost their second-straight playoff game after blowing a 19-point lead to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.

Garrett Chorpenning