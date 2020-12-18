NewsGameday
Search

Kawhi Leonard Responds to Recruitment Controversy: 'That has nothing to do with me'

Kawhi Leonard shut down rumors that Johnny Wilkes helped recruit him to the Clippers
Author:
Publish date:

When the LA Clippers landed Kawhi Leonard last summer, there seemed to be no doubt that the franchise had followed proper protocol. Not only did the signing occur days after the free agency period began, but Leonard had made it clear in years prior that he preferred to play basketball in Los Angeles

However, earlier Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced that it was investigating allegations against Jerry West regarding Leonard's recruitment.

According to TMZ, a man named Johnny Wilkes is suing West for $2.5 million and claiming that he helped the Clippers sign the two-time NBA Finals MVP. 

Wilkes alleges that, among other things, he informed West that the Clippers had to trade for Paul George to get a commitment from Leonard, and that LA's brass needed to pitch Leonard on the idea that he will have a successful career as a member of the franchise. 

Leonard responded to those allegations following Thursday's contest with the Utah Jazz, dismissing Wilkes as somebody looking for money.

The Clippers issued a statement earlier in the day regarding the allegations, saying, "The lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes is replete with inaccuracies and the allegations are baseless. The Clippers are fully cooperating with the NBA in its investigation, which is standard when these types of allegations are made. They are providing the NBA with evidence that the allegations are false."

USATSI_15303262
News

Kawhi Leonard Responds to Recruitment Controversy: 'That has nothing to do with me'

USATSI_13847648
News

What to Watch for in LA Clippers' Final Preseason Game

USATSI_13662446_168384702_lowres
News

Ty Lue says Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Paul George are stepping up as leaders

USATSI_14891643_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George reveals Pacers killed potential trade for Anthony Davis

USATSI_14649831_168384702_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson and Chauncey Billups have no return date for 'excused absence'

USATSI_15303964
News

Tyronn Lue: Serge Ibaka, Not Ivica Zubac, Will Start for LA Clippers

USATSI_13555121
News

LA Clippers Set to Begin 2020-21 Preseason Against Star-Less Lakers

USATSI_14796992_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George says he owes the LA Clippers a trophy

USATSI_13942870
News

Report: Paul George Agrees to Maximum Contract Extension with LA Clippers