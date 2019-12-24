ClippersMaven
Top Stories
News

A Festivus Airing of Grievances

SabreenaMerchant

As the NBA readies itself for the Christmas Day showcase, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be taking a page from another winter holiday: Festivus.

The Lakers play the Clippers during primetime on the league's premier holiday. But rather than focusing on the game at hand, new reports have drawn attention to the free agency battle that took place between the two teams – and the Toronto Raptors – during July. 

It truly feels like an airing of grievances. 

Per a report from The Athletic, the Lakers believe that Kawhi Leonard's uncle Dennis Robertson made some untoward requests during the free agency process and that Leonard's interest in the Lakers was misrepresented. 

Here are their complaints: 

  • Robertson asked the Lakers for an ownership stake.
  • Robertson wanted a private plane available at all times.
  • The Lakers were asked to establish a guaranteed amount of endorsement money for Leonard. 
  • Robertson questioned why the Lakers gave Magic Johnson a percentage of ownership back in the 1990s. 
  • The Lakers were made to feel like they were used for leverage when Leonard intended to sign with the Clippers all along. 

The Lakers felt so wronged that an investigation into the Clippers' free agency process was conducted this offseason based on the presumption that Robertson was out of line. Nothing came up, but the NBA did strengthen its tampering rules. 

Much like a Festivus airing of grievances, this report was published in the midst of the holidays, with the Clippers forced to listen to all the problems the Lakers have with them. 

Not included on that list was the fact that the Clippers dominated the Lakers in the two teams' first matchup on opening night, despite the fact that the Clippers were missing Paul George. The Lakers are in desperate need of a win on Christmas, having lost three games in a row, and they certainly didn't need to provide extra motivation to a Clippers team that already proved superior the first time around. 

Now that the grievances have been expressed, the two teams move on to the feats of strength. Festivus won't end until someone is able to take down Kawhi Leonard, and that's a feat no NBA team has accomplished in quite some time. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George has been his best self for the Clippers

SabreenaMerchant

As he heads into Oklahoma City for the first time since asking for a trade, Paul George has to be happy with how his Clippers tenure has gone thus far.

Clippers vs. Spurs Game Notes

SabreenaMerchant

The Clippers get a chance to bounce back against another Southwest foe.

Clippers vs. Rockets Recap: LA blows second-half lead, falls 122-117

SabreenaMerchant

The Clippers wasted a 17-point lead and saw their 14-game home winning streak come to an end against the Houston Rockets.

Clippers vs. Rockets Game Notes

SabreenaMerchant

Two Western Conference contenders clash for the third time this season.

Clippers Stock Watch: Is Kawhi Leonard's jumper back?

SabreenaMerchant

An offensive resurgence for the Clippers' biggest star couldn't come at a better time.

Shorthanded Clippers soldier on in Minnesota

SabreenaMerchant

The Clippers play their fifth straight road game, now down four rotation players.

Kawhi Leonard caps a memorable night with a Clippers win

SabreenaMerchant

The Clippers won 112-92 to get Kawhi Leonard a win on his ring night in Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis reportedly was interested in a trade to the Clippers

SabreenaMerchant

The former Knick listed the Clippers on a short list of preferred trade destinations while he was still in New York.

Clippers withstand late push from Pacers in 110-99 win

SabreenaMerchant

Paul George dazzled in the lead role against his former team, leading the Clippers to a win.

Clippers vs. Wizards Recap: Walton sparks LA late in 135-119 win

SabreenaMerchant

The increasingly depleted Clippers held off the Wizards on the road, improving to 1-1 on their six-game road trip.