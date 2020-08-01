AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Clippers - Lakers Draws Massive Audience for NBA's Opening Night in Orlando

Garrett Chorpenning

After a four-month delay, the NBA season finally restarted on Thursday night — and fans of the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers poured in to catch up on the action.

According to Turner Sports, the game held an average of 3.4 million views — more than double the regular-season average — and peaked at an average of 4.1 million viewers within the first hour.

It's no surprise to see that the game performed so well. Aside from all the star power present in the matchup in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Clippers and Lakers perfectly delivered on the hype.

The contest was close throughout, with both teams leading by as many as 11 points, and it could've gone either way in the final minutes.

Ultimately, the ball bounced the Lakers' way, and the Clippers fell 101-103 in their seeding game debut.

Leonard and George each played terrific basketball for LA, combining for 58 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals and two blocks and connecting on 9-of-15 attempts from beyond the arc. 

"Overall I thought we fought all night," Leonard said after the game. "Definitely got to get better with some of our execution. Pretty good game."

With this contest out of the way, the Clippers still have seven seeding games to play until the postseason begins in mid-August. Their next game comes on Saturday, and it's another matchup that could rank highly as well, as they'll face Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans at 6:00 p.m. ET

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George says Patrick Beverley is 'family'

Patrick Beverley's presence goes beyond the court.

Farbod Esnaashari

Short-Handed Clippers Fall to Lakers in Final Seconds, 103-101

Paul George missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer, and the LA Clippers came up just short.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard says Clippers and Lakers discussed kneeling during National Anthem together

Both Los Angeles teams came together in a moment of unity.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers

A look at who is and isn't playing ahead of the LA Clippers' opening night matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers launch Innovative Digital Fan Community for NBA Restart

The Clippers are finding new ways to give fans an authentic NBA experience.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Chronotrigger4lyfe

Kawhi Leonard says LA Clippers' Title Chances Come Down to Execution

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is confident in his team's shot to win this year's NBA title.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George's Scrimmage Performances (Hopefully) a Sign of What's to Come

LA Clippers star Paul George looked as healthy and game-ready during the team's scrimmage games as he has all season long.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

The LA Clippers will be shorthanded against Lakers on Opening Night

The LA Clippers are missing some key players.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell to Miss Opening Night Contest vs. Lakers

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell will miss his team's opening night contest with the Los Angeles Lakers while he's tending to a family emergency.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Don't Worry About Kawhi Leonard's Poor Scrimmage Shooting

Kawhi's low shooting percentage isn't anything worth overthinking.

Farbod Esnaashari