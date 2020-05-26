AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Marcus, Markieff Morris Disagree on Outcome of Potential Clippers - Lakers Series

Garrett Chorpenning

The season series between the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers has been everything it was hyped up to be and more. All three games have been decided by 10 points or less, and each has been more competitive than the last. The stakes are high, too: All year long, the expectation has been that these two teams will meet in the Western Conference Finals and play for a shot at the title.

Things were already personal between the Clippers and Lakers — after all, they share a city and an arena — but it only got worse when they each added one of the Morris twins, bringing a little extra flair to an already-heated rivalry.

Marcus Morris, who was enjoying a career-year with the New York Knicks, was traded to the Clippers in early February. A few weeks later, Markieff Morris was waived by the Detroit Pistons and picked up by the Lakers. 

The two recently appeared in a video for Bleacher Report, and when asked who would win in a seven-game series between the Clippers and Lakers, they didn't hesitate with their answers.

"I'm gonna be realistic," Marcus said. "I'm gonna say [Clippers in] seven... Blowout."

"Let me be realistic with mine, too," Markieff said. "Lakers in four."

On the year, the Clippers have a 2-1 lead over the Lakers, defeating them on the season's opening night and Christmas Day. The Lakers won the most recent meeting on March 8, just days before the league shut down due to the spread of coronavirus.

The NBA is still working on a way to resume activities at Disney World this summer, and with that, there's a chance that we'll be able to see these two teams face-off in a series that would certainly have the potential to go a full seven games. Health is the most important factor though, and it appears the league will be as cautious as possible in its appr

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Barkley: "I'm 100 Percent Sure" the NBA will Return this Summer

Charles Barkley claims his bosses at TNT have told him that there will be NBA basketball this summer.

Garrett Chorpenning

Jared Dudley says the Lakers playing the Clippers in the playoffs would be "seven home games"

Jared Dudley insinuated that the Clippers are lucky to not have fans in the arena against the Lakers.

Farbod Esnaashari

Jerry West on Passing of Jerry Sloan: "I really loved this guy"

LA Clippers consultant Jerry West was close with the late Jerry Sloan, who passed on Friday.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers gives Championship Advice to Colts: "You cannot take it for granted"

Doc Rivers gave the Colts a reminder to take advantage of their championship window.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Could Dominate NBA Awards After Season Ends

The LA Clippers could end up with a monopoly of this year's NBA awards once the 2019-2020 season comes to a close.

Garrett Chorpenning

Dominique Wilkins reveals a Hilarious Story from his time on the Clippers

Dominique Wilkins revealed he mistook a player for a ball boy.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA Deciding Between Multiple Formats Ahead of Return

The NBA is reportedly deciding between multiple regular season and postseason formats ahead of an eventual return to play.

Garrett Chorpenning

Danny Green on Stopping the Clippers: "You don’t want other guys getting off"

Danny Green believes the Lakers need to contain the Clippers' X-Factors if they were to meet in the playoffs.

Farbod Esnaashari

Why the NBA Shutdown Could Benefit the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers were rolling just before the NBA season was suspended, but the team could return in even better shape.

Garrett Chorpenning

Who Makes it on the LA Clippers' All-Time Starting Five?

The LA Clippers' All-Time Starting Five may be more controversial than you think.

Garrett Chorpenning