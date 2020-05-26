The season series between the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers has been everything it was hyped up to be and more. All three games have been decided by 10 points or less, and each has been more competitive than the last. The stakes are high, too: All year long, the expectation has been that these two teams will meet in the Western Conference Finals and play for a shot at the title.

Things were already personal between the Clippers and Lakers — after all, they share a city and an arena — but it only got worse when they each added one of the Morris twins, bringing a little extra flair to an already-heated rivalry.

Marcus Morris, who was enjoying a career-year with the New York Knicks, was traded to the Clippers in early February. A few weeks later, Markieff Morris was waived by the Detroit Pistons and picked up by the Lakers.

The two recently appeared in a video for Bleacher Report, and when asked who would win in a seven-game series between the Clippers and Lakers, they didn't hesitate with their answers.

"I'm gonna be realistic," Marcus said. "I'm gonna say [Clippers in] seven... Blowout."

"Let me be realistic with mine, too," Markieff said. "Lakers in four."

On the year, the Clippers have a 2-1 lead over the Lakers, defeating them on the season's opening night and Christmas Day. The Lakers won the most recent meeting on March 8, just days before the league shut down due to the spread of coronavirus.

The NBA is still working on a way to resume activities at Disney World this summer, and with that, there's a chance that we'll be able to see these two teams face-off in a series that would certainly have the potential to go a full seven games. Health is the most important factor though, and it appears the league will be as cautious as possible in its appr