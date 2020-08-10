AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Montrezl Harrell Returns to Bubble; Could Play Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Garrett Chorpenning

Early Monday morning, LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell took a Michael Jordan-esque approach to announce his return to the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Harrell tweeted, "I'm back!!!!!!!!" around 4:00 a.m. ET, a return nearly a month in the making.

The star reserve originally left the bubble on July 17 to tend to a family matter. It didn't seem like he would be gone long at first, especially since Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams were dealing with similar situations. However, Harrell's status became unclear after his grandmother passed away.

Now that he's back, Harrell will undergo a four-day quarantine (he tested negative for the coronavirus each day he was away from the bubble) before he's able to rejoin the team.

Given the timing of his return, there's a chance that Harrell could suit up for the Clippers again before the Playoffs begin on Aug. 18. LA will face-off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday — their final seeding game — and Harrell should be eligible to play.

But regardless of when he makes his bubble debut, this is a huge gain for the Clippers. Harrell ranks third on the team in scoring with 18.6 points per game and is tied for second in rebounding with Kawhi Leonard. Surprisingly, he only ranks fifth in minutes per game.

Harrell was also named a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year Award on Saturday for the second year in a row, along with Williams and Thunder guard Dennis Schroder. 

The Clippers and Thunder will meet on Friday, Aug. 14. Tip-off time is to be determined. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
aubreymeister
aubreymeister

Awesome! Glad to have him back! Go Clips!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers says the Clippers have been inconsistent

Rivers isn't thrilled with how the Clippers have played in the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard favors health over playoff seeding

Kawhi is more concerned about health than anything else.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Star Paul George Won't Play vs. Brooklyn Nets

The high-scoring wing will rest for Sunday's matchup between the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams named finalists for Sixth Man of the Year Award

There's a good chance the award returns to the Clippers.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Damian Lillard talk trash on Instagram

There's clearly unsettled beef between the three

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers' Reserves Pull Off Upset Win Over Portland Trail Blazers

LA Clippers swingman Rodney McGruder hit a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds to beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a final of 122-117.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Will Not Play vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The star forward will rest for the LA Clippers' matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, as it's the first half of a back-to-back.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers says LA Clippers have had Just Three Healthy Practices this Season

The LA Clippers have struggled to maintain a full roster all season long.

Garrett Chorpenning

Nick Nurse says Kawhi Leonard made an impression on Pascal Siakam and Raptors

Kawhi Leonard helped the Raptors evolve into a championship team.

Farbod Esnaashari

Kevin Durant Picks Clippers to Win NBA Championship

Kevin Durant has LA winning it all, just not the Lakers.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning