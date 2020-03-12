What you Need to Know About how the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Affects the NBA

The NBA made the bold — and necessary — decision to suspend the rest of the regular season on Wednesday night. The announcement came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, or what has commonly been referred to as coronavirus.

As it stands, the suspension is indefinite, meaning there is no set date for league play to resume.

As such, this greatly impacts the L.A. Clippers. The team was one of the favorites to make it to the NBA Finals this season, but there's so much uncertainty right now that it's difficult to say when the postseason would begin and end. A cancellation of the rest of the regular season and playoffs seems extreme, but then again, just a few hours ago, so did postponing the season.

The Clippers still have nine home games left on the schedule, but it's unclear when, or if, those games will be played. The recommended quarantine period seems to be about two weeks, so we shouldn't expect things to return to normal until that point at the very least.

According to The Orange County Register, customers who purchased tickets to games across the country via SeatGeek and StubHub can expect refunds:

In StubHub’s case, a fan who bought tickets to a canceled event can receive either a full refund or a coupon, to be used within 12 months, for 120 percent of the original purchase, according to the email sent to customers. In the FAQ section on the SeatGeek website, that ticket exchange firm said customers will be protected by the company’s “buyer guarantee” and their orders will be refunded in full. SeatGeek does not offer an option for a coupon to be used later.

There are also justified concerns regarding job security for those who work inside arenas. The league-wide approach to this is unknown, and it will likely come down to each franchise to figure out. But Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has set an excellent precedent for what could happen in the next few weeks or months.

Additionally, according to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the NBA has told teams that they can continue to practice. With that, we can trust that the Clippers will remain in playing shape in preparation for when league activities do resume.

As far as what action fans can take: Do whatever is essential and nothing else. Stay indoors, wash your hands frequently, and pay close attention to the news. Take things seriously. As much as we all love our sports, it's important to remember that there are many things bigger than basketball — and this is certainly one of them.

This article will be updated as more information comes out regarding the L.A. Clippers' and the NBA's response to the coronavirus pandemic.