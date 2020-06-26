AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Report: 16 NBA Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

Garrett Chorpenning

On Friday morning, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced the results of coronavirus testing conducted on June 23 on 302 of the league's players. Of that group, 16 have tested positive — a 5.3% rate.

According to the statement, any player who tested positive will self-isolate until "he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician." 

The general rule of thumb is that a person who contracts the virus must self-quarantine for 14 days, meaning these players could have to remain in isolation until July 7. Fortunately, that's the day many NBA teams begin traveling to Orlando, Florida, so few players — if any — will have to go alone. Training camps start on July 11. 

The names of the players who have tested positive have not been released at this time, though, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, Nikola Jokic, Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Malcolm Brogdon all had positive tests this week.

The league is hoping to avoid having any additional players test positive for the coronavirus once the season resumes on July 30. Still, there are protocols in place if it happens. Players will be able to self-isolate in hotels and will not be permitted to be with the rest of their team until the quarantine period has expired.

When the action does resume, teams will play eight regular-season games to finalize playoff seeding before the postseason begins in mid-August. The playoffs will run no later than October 13, and the NBA Draft will be conducted on October 16.

Time will tell if the NBA's plan works out, but it's best that the positive tests are rolling in now rather than later. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lou Williams on Return: "Whatever my decision will be, it'll be collective"

LA Clippers star Lou Williams says he's still unsure about his decision to play in Orlando, but that he's ready for things to kick off.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

What if the LA Clippers Drafted Vince Carter in 1998?

NBA legend Vince Carter officially announced his retirement today. What if the LA Clippers drafted him instead of Michael Olowokandi in 1998?

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George on Joining the Clippers: "Immediately, we expected to come in and win it all"

It's championship or bust for the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley Takes a Shot at Jared Dudley on Twitter

Patrick Beverley's Twitter trash talk is just as good as his in-game trash talk.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Chronotrigger4lyfe

Three Reasons why the LA Clippers can Win the 2020 NBA Finals

The LA Clippers have as good a chance as any other team to take home this year's NBA title. Here's why.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Lakers Guard Avery Bradley Won't be Alone in Deciding Against Returning to Play

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided against playing in Orlando, leaving the LA Clippers' rival team without its starting shooting guard.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: The Clippers begin mandatory COVID-19 testing today

The LA Clippers will test players every other day.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Chronotrigger4lyfe

Rumor: Paul George Could Have Teamed Up with Anthony Davis in Indiana

On the latest episode of the Knuckleheads podcast, Paul George said he could have teamed up with the league's "best power forward" on the Indiana Pacers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George says he Needed the NBA Hiatus to Finish Rehabbing his Shoulders

LA Clippers star Paul George said he was still doing shoulder rehabilitation up until the last few weeks.

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell should win the Sixth Man of the Year Award

The Clippers' big man has done more than enough to earn it.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning