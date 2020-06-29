On June 28, 2017, the LA Clippers made one of the most drastic roster decisions in franchise history.

After spending six successful seasons with the franchise, the Clippers traded All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a future draft selection and a plethora of role players.

NBA fans and analysts didn't love the trade for LA at first, as Paul was clearly the best player involved in the deal. However, over time, it's become crystal clear that the Clippers won the trade by a landslide.

While a majority of the players sent to the Clippers are no longer with the team, one trio has helped shape the franchise into what it is today: Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams.

In the three years since the trade, Beverley has become the heart and soul of the team, Williams has been named Sixth Man of the Year two years running, and Harrell has turned into a star in his own right.

The three are shining examples of what it means to be a Clipper in 2020. They've embraced an underdog mentality, playing for "the people in the back" and turning a glitzy, high-flying show into a gritty, motivated, in-your-face group of guys.

The Rockets got some solid play from Paul during his two seasons in Houston, but he wasn't worth the price the franchise was paying. Following the 2018-19 campaign, Houston traded Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he's experienced a resurgence as the team's frontman.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are on the verge of playing for their first title in franchise history — a position they surely wouldn't be in without the help of Beverley, Harrell and Williams.

It's simple: The Clippers don't land Kawhi Leonard or Paul George if those three don't help establish a winning culture in Los Angeles and earn the respect of their peers.

LA may run into Paul and the Thunder at some point this postseason, and if that happens, you best believe these three will be as motivated as ever to win.