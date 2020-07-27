Patrick Beverley returns to NBA Orlando bubble

Patrick Beverley is the latest member of the LA Clippers to return to the bubble.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley has returned to the Orlando bubble today, he left on Tuesday after attending a family emergency.

In the past week, nearly every single member of the LA Clippers returned to Orlando. Montrezl Harrell mentioned on Instagram that he was returning, but there still hasn't been a confirmation of his arrival.

Lou Williams (Funeral): Arrived, but is on a 10-day quarantine

Landry Shamet (COVID-19): Arrived, but in quarantine

Ivica Zubac: Arrived, but in quarantine

Marcus Morris Sr (Family issues): Arrived.

Patrick Beverley (Family emergency): Arrived, but in quarantine.

Montrezl Harrell (Family emergency): On his way

As it stands, it seems like the Clippers will have all of their players ready for opening night against the Lakers, except Lou Williams. Williams will miss the first two seeding games due to visiting the Magic City club during his time outside the bubble.

While the Clippers may have their squad coming together, they still haven't been able to practice together. They still haven't had a moment where the entire roster was inside the bubble at once. It's a situation Doc Rivers has expressed some frustration towards. "A week before this all started we had everybody all accounted for," Rivers said."

The smart choice would expect that the Lakers will be far sharper than the Clippers on opening night. They've had over two weeks together in the bubble, and haven't had any COVID-19 cases holding back any workouts. It'll be interesting to see how sharp the Clippers look on opening night.