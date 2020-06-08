AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Patrick Patterson Discusses NBA Safety Protocols, Return of Season

Garrett Chorpenning

Not every member of the LA Clippers franchise feels comfortable enough to return to the team's training facility, but according to the LA Times' Arash Markazi, Patrick Patterson is one of 12 that has.

Markazi reports that Patterson was one of the first players to start practicing at the facility — an experience that has changed drastically since the season was suspended on March 11.

"There's a limited amount of parking spaces in order to create space in the parking lot and limit the amount of people who can come inside," Patterson said. "You have to walk in wearing a mask and gloves, and they take your temperature and ask you how you're feeling... They clean anything you're bringing in as far as cellphones, keys, wallets or anything else. It's a very thorough process."

Patterson mentioned that Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green are the players he's seen using the facility so far.

The doors reopened on May 18. Since then, all but five players — including Patrick Beverley — have participated in workouts. Of course, all activities are voluntary at this point, but players will be required to report on June 21 as the league prepares to resume play in late July.

Patterson also told Markazi that the team is still in close contact and that they all feel the same about their goals once things pick back up again.

"Everyone is ready to come back and play and finish out the season and compete for a championship."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers Debut Powerful "While We Were Away" Video, Narrated by Paul George

LA Clippers star Paul George narrates a powerful video that focuses on what's happened in the country since the NBA season was suspended in March.

Garrett Chorpenning

Predicting the LA Clippers' Win-Loss Record at the End of the Regular Season

How will the LA Clippers fare in their final eight games of the regular season?

Garrett Chorpenning

Do the Clippers have a shot at the First Seed?

Here's a breakdown of the Clippers' and Lakers' schedule.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George Lists His All-Time Starting Five

Paul George didn't include Michael Jordan.

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George Lists his Hidden Hills Mansion for over $9 million

Paul George bought the property four years ago.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA Will Conduct Coronavirus Testing Every Night

The NBA appears set on taking as many precautions as necessary once the season resumes this summer.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer on the Black Community: "It's up to our CEO community to be part of lifting that up"

Steve Ballmer is challenging the white CEO community to help the black community more.

Farbod Esnaashari

The NBA Wants to Use NBA 2K Crowd Noise, and Montrezl Harrell isn't Happy About it

LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell isn't thrilled with the idea of the NBA using crowd noise from NBA 2K once the season resumes this summer.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley says basketball is "not important" right now

The Clippers guard is concerned with bigger things right now.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA Approves 22-Team Format, Season to Resume July 31

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA's Board of Governors has approved the proposed 22-team format, paving the way for play to resume.

Garrett Chorpenning