Patrick Patterson Discusses NBA Safety Protocols, Return of Season

Not every member of the LA Clippers franchise feels comfortable enough to return to the team's training facility, but according to the LA Times' Arash Markazi, Patrick Patterson is one of 12 that has.

Markazi reports that Patterson was one of the first players to start practicing at the facility — an experience that has changed drastically since the season was suspended on March 11.

"There's a limited amount of parking spaces in order to create space in the parking lot and limit the amount of people who can come inside," Patterson said. "You have to walk in wearing a mask and gloves, and they take your temperature and ask you how you're feeling... They clean anything you're bringing in as far as cellphones, keys, wallets or anything else. It's a very thorough process."

Patterson mentioned that Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green are the players he's seen using the facility so far.

The doors reopened on May 18. Since then, all but five players — including Patrick Beverley — have participated in workouts. Of course, all activities are voluntary at this point, but players will be required to report on June 21 as the league prepares to resume play in late July.

Patterson also told Markazi that the team is still in close contact and that they all feel the same about their goals once things pick back up again.

"Everyone is ready to come back and play and finish out the season and compete for a championship."