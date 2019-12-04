Clippers Postgame: Montrezl Harrell powers LA past Portland, 117-97

The LA Clippers blew out the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter, scoring the first seven points of the period and never looking back en route to a 117-97 victory.

The Clippers outscored Portland 27-17 in the critical third period, limiting the Blazers to 6-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. The long-armed defense of the Clippers forced five turnovers during the quarter as well.

Montrezl Harrell led the way for LA, scoring 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting as he overpowered both Hassan Whiteside and the slender Skal Labissiere. He added 9 rebounds and earned 12 free throw attempts, though he only cashed in on 4 of those – his lone blemish on the evening.

Lou Williams had an off scoring night, but the team didn't need his production when Paul George had 25 points, Patrick Beverley and Kawhi Leonard each chipped in 11, and Patrick Patterson had 19 off the bench, more than capably filling in for the injured JaMychal Green.

This is the second straight win for the Clippers, and their ninth consecutive victory at Staples Center, as they ready themselves for a six-game road trip starting Friday in Milwaukee.

Listen in as Joe Morgan and I discuss the highlights of another comfortable win for the Clippers.