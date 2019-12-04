Clippers
Maven
Top Stories
News

Clippers Postgame: Montrezl Harrell powers LA past Portland, 117-97

SabreenaMerchant

The LA Clippers blew out the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter, scoring the first seven points of the period and never looking back en route to a 117-97 victory. 

The Clippers outscored Portland 27-17 in the critical third period, limiting the Blazers to 6-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. The long-armed defense of the Clippers forced five turnovers during the quarter as well. 

Montrezl Harrell led the way for LA, scoring 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting as he overpowered both Hassan Whiteside and the slender Skal Labissiere. He added 9 rebounds and earned 12 free throw attempts, though he only cashed in on 4 of those – his lone blemish on the evening. 

Lou Williams had an off scoring night, but the team didn't need his production when Paul George had 25 points, Patrick Beverley and Kawhi Leonard each chipped in 11, and Patrick Patterson had 19 off the bench, more than capably filling in for the injured JaMychal Green. 

This is the second straight win for the Clippers, and their ninth consecutive victory at Staples Center, as they ready themselves for a six-game road trip starting Friday in Milwaukee. 

Listen in as Joe Morgan and I discuss the highlights of another comfortable win for the Clippers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clippers vs. Blazers Game Notes

SabreenaMerchant
0

The Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time this season, looking to improve to 13-1 at home.

Clippers Stock Watch: JaMychal Green's range has returned

SabreenaMerchant
0

The Clippers' depth means they get to play role player roulette outside of their core four.

Clippers Postgame Video Recap: LA routs Washington, 150-125

SabreenaMerchant
0

The Clippers scored 150 points for the second time this season, routing the Wizards to move to 15-6.

Clippers vs. Wizards Preview: Jerome Robinson has an opportunity to prove himself

SabreenaMerchant
0

As LA heads into the next month of the season, injuries have given Jerome Robinson a larger role than might have been expected in the Clippers rotation.

The comeback Clippers strike again

SabreenaMerchant
1

LA made another double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter against Memphis to win its seventh consecutive game.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Preview: LA's defense gets its biggest test in Luka Doncic

SabreenaMerchant
2 1

The Clippers face Luka Doncic and the NBA's best offense on the road after a five-game undefeated homestand.

The Clippers showcased their unique defensive potential against Dallas

SabreenaMerchant
1

The league's best offense had no hope against the long-armed Clippers and their defensive tenacity.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Recap: Montrezl Harrell powers LA to an easy win, 134-109

SabreenaMerchant
1

After three consecutive down-to-the-wire wins, the Clippers beat the Pelicans comfortably at home, 134-109.

Clippers Postgame: Lou Williams’ second-half surge leads LA over Houston

SabreenaMerchant
2

Lou Williams had 26 second-half points, and the Clippers outscored the Rockets 10-2 in the final minute to escape with a win.

Clippers Postgame: LA rallies late to top Boston, 107-104

SabreenaMerchant
3

The Clippers survived to earn a victory in their first game with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George together.