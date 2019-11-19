Clippers Postgame: Paul George's game-winner gives LA the 90-88 victory

The Oklahoma City Thunder gave the LA Clippers everything they could handle without Kawhi Leonard, but the Clippers ultimately had just enough as Paul George hit a game-winning 3-pointer over his former team.

George's jumper with 25.9 seconds left, a designed play by Doc Rivers for his newest superstar, was the difference in a two-point win for the home team. George finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds, but also 7 turnovers as he continues to work off the rust of not playing for over six months.

His final turnover could have proven disastrous as the Thunder were able to take the lead with 31.3 seconds remaining, but ultimately George made up for his error, sealing the win for his new team.

Montrezl Harrell led the way on offense for the Clippers, scoring 28 points and adding 5 assists and 12 rebounds, including 8 on the offensive end. On a night when the team only shot 40.2% from the field, those extra shot opportunities were crucial to earning a win against OKC.

Joe Morgan of the Sporting News and I discuss what we thought worked for the Clippers in their second consecutive win and what needs to be improved upon with Boston coming to Los Angeles on Wednesday.