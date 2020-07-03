Report: LA Clippers Close Practice Facility Following Positive Coronavirus Test

The LA Clippers have reportedly closed the team practice facility following a positive coronavirus test.

The facility was closed today to players and staff as a precaution, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who said a member of the team's traveling party tested positive for the virus.

Team travel parties include players, coaches and team staff, and have been limited to 35 people for the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, later this month. The Clippers are set to fly out to the Wide World of Sports complex on July 8.

The Clippers are not the first team that has had this happen in the last few days. According to reports, the Denver Nuggets shut theirs down earlier this week, while the Brooklyn Nets have had two players test positive in Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan. There's a chance that both players end up deciding against playing.

Additionally, the NBA announced on Thursday afternoon the results of coronavirus testing conducted between June 23 and June 29. Nine more players have tested positive, bringing the total to 25 of 351 players tested, while 10 of 884 team staffers had positive tests.

According to the release, any person who tests positive will remain in self-isolation until they "satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation" and are cleared to return.

Obviously this is a bit worrying, given the Clippers will begin to travel next week and prepare to return to play on July 30. We won't be speculating on who tested positive, but we hope they have a full recovery.