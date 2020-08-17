Doc Rivers and Clippers praise Ivica Zubac's new Confidence: 'He's unstoppable right now'

Ivica Zubac has been one of the standout bubble players in the NBA, and he's playing with a new level of confidence that he didn't have this time last year. Doc Rivers, and the LA Clippers, have taken note and love Zubac's new confidence.

"It's amazing the confidence that our other guys have in Zu compared to this time last year," Rivers said. "So just very happy for Zu. He's worked himself into that."

For reference, Zubac lost his starting spot when the playoffs started last year - the Clippers barely played him against the Golden State Warriors. Now, he's a fantastic rim defender, and is almost always a positive on the court.

"Zu has been a terrific defender at the rim all year for us," Rivers said. "He's been our rim protector, literally our single rim protector, and he's done a great job of it."

Doc Rivers isn't alone in his praise for Zubac. JaMychal Green has seen Zubac's confidence increase firsthand as well. He's the player who the young Croatian lost his starting spot to; JaMychal has witnessed Zubac's evolution from this year to last year.

"His hands are a lot better," Green said. "He's catching everything that's thrown his way. He's finishing with his right and left hook. He's unstoppable right now, and we're going to need him to continue to play that way."

While Luka Doncic may be the best player on the Dallas Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis is going to be their x-factor. One of the biggest responsibilities on the shoulders of Zubac will be to exploit the Porzingis and center matchup on the Mavs. There has never been more responsibility on the shoulders of Ivica Zubac.