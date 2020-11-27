SI.com
LA Clippers 2020-2021 Preseason Schedule Officially Revealed

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers basketball will be back before you know it. 

The NBA officially revealed the 2020-2021 preseason schedule on Friday afternoon, which is set to begin on Friday, Dec. 11 — just two weeks from tonight. The Clippers will play three games between then and Dec. 17.

The details are as follows:

  • Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT: LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 
  • Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. PT: LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers

After failing to meet the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals last postseason, the Clippers will square off with their hallway rivals in each of their first two games.

Both teams look quite different since they last met on July 30. The Lakers have improved since winning the NBA title, adding well-known talent in Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and former Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell. 

The Clippers, on the other hand, re-signed a key role player in Marcus Morris Sr. and made drastic upgrades to the second unit by bringing in Luke Kennard and Serge Ibaka to replace Landry Shamet and Harrell.

Of course, both the Clippers and Lakers are still equipped with a pair of superstars, though we likely won't see as much of them in the preseason as we will throughout the rest of the year. 

Both games will technically be road games, meaning the Clippers won't play on their home floor until Dec. 17 against the Utah Jazz.

Following a brief preseason slate, the NBA season will then begin on Dec. 22 and is expected to run through late July. 

