Reggie Jackson: Paul George's Energy 'Amazing' Despite Injury

After losing each of their last two games against the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings, it feels safe to say that the LA Clippers miss Paul George. The star wing was having one of the best seasons of his NBA career before suffering an injury late last week, and there is currently no timetable for his return.

The Clippers have gotten impressive efforts from players like Luke Kennard, Lou Williams and Terance Mann in George's absence, but the extra level of shot creation and aggression that George brings to the table is something the Clippers have failed to replicate thus far.

However, while we don't necessarily know when we'll see George on the floor again, it doesn't sound like he's all that discouraged about his playing status.

"He's positive," Reggie Jackson said after Sunday's loss to Sacramento. "Paul is a very positive person... He wants to be out here with us, we want him to be out here with us. We miss him, you know we miss [Patrick Beverley] as well, but those guys are really just finding ways to battle back... Other than not being on the court, I don't think you would know by [George's] spirit that he was out. He might've taken it a little tough the first day he got the news, but after that, he's been great. Like honestly, his energy has been amazing."

Having that energy and staying positive will be essential for George as he works his way back from the sidelines, but it's just as important that he continues to support his teammates while he's away. He's viewed as one of the leaders of this team, and the Clippers will need him to build up his teammates and help in any way he can as LA looks to stay near the top of the Western Conference.

George's next opportunity to play will come on Wednesday when the Clippers travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.