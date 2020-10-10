SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Is it Time for the LA Clippers to Give Sam Cassell the Keys?

Garrett Chorpenning

In the wake of Doc Rivers' departure from the LA Clippers, several candidates have emerged to replace the former head coach's position on the team. Among them are Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy, Mike Brown, Wes Unseld Jr. and Darvin Ham — most of whom would be welcome additions to the organization. Surprisingly, though, there's one name that hasn't been circulating regarding the job: Clippers assistant Sam Cassell. 

A three-time NBA champion as a player, Cassell has been coaching since the 2009-2010 season and had been an assistant on Rivers' staff in Los Angeles since 2014. He's been linked to other vacancies — most notably the Houston Rockets, where he got his start as a player — but there's been no word as to whether the Clippers will consider him for the job.

Perhaps that's a good thing. The Clippers tend to be more tight-lipped than other organizations, and as far as we know, Cassell could have already interviewed for the position. There's really no way of knowing.

But if he isn't a candidate to become LA's next head coach, one would have to wonder why.

We already touched on Cassell's coaching experience, but his expertise goes well beyond that. In 2014, five-time All-Star John Wall credited Cassell for his development in the early years of his career. He helped bring Paul Pierce to the Washington Wizards earlier that season and helped the franchise win its first playoff series in nearly a decade. 

Cassell has also been lauded for his high basketball IQ by Rivers, who said that he should be a head coach before the season came to an end. 

It's hard to say how much stock LA would put into an endorsement from Rivers, but Cassell fits the mold for the organization's ideal head coach.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Clippers want their next coach to be a "high-level game strategist who values progress and innovation" and upholds the "underdog" attitude that LA established during the 2018-2019 season. Player development is also on the list for LA, as well as a desire to get back to playing "fun and competitive" basketball. 

Cassell fits that profile to a T. 

If Lue doesn't end up landing the job, there's an argument to be made that Cassell would be the best available candidate. He's already familiar with the organization and is respected by the team, he's full of energy, and he has the potential to lead this franchise to its first-ever NBA title. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clippers and Lakers already favorites for 2021 NBA Championship

According to Vegas, the Clippers look good for next year.

Farbod Esnaashari

The Future is Now for LA Clippers Center Ivica Zubac

With Doc Rivers parting ways with the LA Clippers, Ivica Zubac may finally get his time to shine.

Garrett Chorpenning

Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. interviews with Clippers

The Clippers have another candidate for their new head coach

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers' Lawrence Frank Named NBA Executive of the Year

LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank has officially been named the NBA Executive of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley 'can't even be mad' about Cancun on 3 jokes

Patrick Beverley is rolling with the punches

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Big Montrezl Harrell Wins 2019-2020 NBA Hustle Award

LA Clippers forward won the NBA's 2019-2020 Hustle Award on Wednesday for his contributions throughout the regular season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Interviewing Darvin Ham and Mike Brown

The Clippers have some new candidates for their head coach

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: 2021 Season Could 'Realistically' Begin in January or February

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts believes the 2021 NBA season could begin in January or February.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers Among Favorites to Win 2021 NBA Title

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are among favorites to win the 2021 NBA title, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers Says Blown 3-1 Lead Will Bother Him Until He Wins Again

During his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said LA's blown 3-1 lead will haunt him until he wins.

Garrett Chorpenning