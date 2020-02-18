AllClippers
Reggie Jackson will sign with Clippers following buyout with Pistons

Garrett Chorpenning

A few weeks ago, rumors of Reggie Jackson's potential departure from the Detroit Pistons started to spread. Along with Darren Collison, he was considered to be one of the L.A. Clippers' top targets on the buyout market. Collison has since decided against returning to the NBA, and until now, nothing had surfaced about Jackson's status.

But according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout — and he intends to sign with L.A. upon clearing waivers. 

Jackson, 29, is a solid scorer and playmaker that fulfills a need for the Clippers. With Patrick Beverley's health in question (and of serious importance) down the stretch of the season, adding another ball-handler that can get some run with the starters or the second unit was a priority.

That said, Jackson isn't consistently in great health, either. He appeared in all 82 games for the Pistons in 2018-2019, but only suited up for 97 in the two seasons prior. 

On top of that, Jackson has appeared in just 14 games for the Pistons this season. The veteran guard suffered a back injury in the team's second game, only recently making his return on January 22. He's missed just one game since then, averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over the last 12 contests. 

His addition will alleviate some of the pressure placed on Landry Shamet and Lou Williams, who have been called upon to start at point guard several times this season. Unlike Shamet and Williams, Jackson is a natural floor general and has played the position in each of his nine seasons in the NBA.

His main weakness is his inconsistency — Jackson is converting just 38.4 percent of his field goal attempts this season, which isn't far off his career mark of 42.7 percent. Those numbers should increase as Jackson begins to settle into what should be one of the smallest roles of his career, but it's worth paying attention to.

As an insurance point guard, Jackson is as good a player as the Clippers could have signed. Not only are the Clippers keeping his talents away from the Los Angeles Lakers, but they're adding another player with plenty of postseason experience that should only help in the team's run to the NBA Finals.

