LA Clippers Sign Yogi Ferrell for Remainder of Season

The point guard has played in three games for the Clippers thus far.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojarowski reported on Thursday that the LA Clippers have signed point guard Yogi Ferrell to a contract for the remainder of the season.

Ferrell signed a 10-Day contract with the Clippers back on April 19. Since then, he’s played in three of the Clippers’ five games, averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 assists in 9.7 minutes of play. He’s made four of his 10 shot attempts as a Clipper, including three of six attempts from three.

Ferrell’s statement game that likely garnered him this rest-of-season contract was his debut with the Clippers, in which he scored eight points, dished out seven assists and played a crucial role in an improbable comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies, finishing the game as a team-high +15.

With only eight games left in the regular season, the Clippers don’t really have ample time to test out another free agent with what has now become Ferrell’s roster spot. With Patrick Beverley still out with a fractured hand and no timetable to return (though Head Coach Tyronn Lue did say he’s making progress), Ferrell fills a need as a third-string point guard.

If the Clippers are relatively healthy heading into the postseason, Ferrell will likely not play a single non-garbage-time minute in the playoffs. Even still, he’s a five-year veteran that has seemed to click with the team in the locker room.

“The culture of this team is great,” Ferrell said after his Clipper debut against Memphis. “Everybody is positive, nobody gets down. They want you to shoot the shot if you’re open...That’s how we can win.”

