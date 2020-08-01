Paul George says Patrick Beverley is 'family'

The Clippers faced the Lakers in a highly anticipated matchup that captured all the headlines last night. However, the bit of news that didn't create as many headlines was the return of Patrick Beverley.

While the mainstream world might not understand the significance of Beverley's return, the Clippers certainly do. Paul George was one of the first to celebrate Beverley's return.

"It was great," George said. "Pat Bev is family. I told him after the game his presence was missed."

The Clippers have had a very rough time in the bubble. What seemed like a time where everyone could come together for training camp, ended up with multiple players contracting COVID-19, and multiple players dealing with the death of someone close.

Montrezl Harrell's grandmother passed away, Lou Williams had a family member pass away, and Patrick Beverley had a close friend pass away. It's truly been an awful couple of weeks for the Clippers. The team will need to take this time to be closer together than ever before.

"It's great for us to be in support of him dealing with what he dealt with," George said.

Fans shouldn't expect the Clippers to play at 100% for at least a couple of weeks. They had six players go in and out of the bubble, with an inability to play basketball. It wasn't a coincidence that Landry Shamet, Marcus Morris, and Ivica Zubac all struggled against the Lakers last night. Once mid-August rolls around, expect the Clippers to be closer to their true form.