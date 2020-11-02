Terance Mann Named Agua Caliente Clippers Rookie of the Year

On Monday, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario — the LA Clippers' G League affiliate — officially recognized Terance Mann as the team's Rookie of the Year. Other candidates for the award include Mfiondu Kabengele and Amir Coffey, both of whom spent time in the NBA this season.

Mann, who was drafted by LA with the 48th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, appeared and started in 20 games for the Agua Caliente Clippers over the course of the year. There, he made a habit of stuffing the stat sheet, posting averages of 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Impressively, Mann also recorded two triple-doubles with Agua Caliente, once on Dec. 30 and again on March 3, just before the G League season was cut short due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Mann also appeared in 41 games for the LA Clippers throughout the 2019-2020 season, making six starts. His best performance of the year came against the Oklahoma City Thunder in August, when he went off for 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a four-point victory.

Going into next season, Mann could have a legitimate shot at making LA's rotation. He's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor, and his positionless style of play makes him playable in a multitude of lineups and situations. He still needs to work on improving his shot from outside — Mann connected on seven of his 20 attempts in the NBA — but there's no doubting his all-around potential.