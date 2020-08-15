SI.com
Mann of the Hour: LA Clippers Rookie Nearly Nabs Triple-Double in Win over OKC

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers finally completed their 2019-2020 regular-season campaign on Friday night, picking up a 107-103 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. But instead of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George doing a majority of the work, Terance Mann and Amir Coffey were LA's two stars. 

The two rookies combined for 46 of the Clippers' 107 points, but their scoring doesn't tell the whole story.

Mann, who the Clippers chose with the 48th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, went off for a career-high 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in 42 minutes, finishing just one assist shy of recording his first-ever triple-double. 

In the final minutes of overtime, Mann's teammates made it clear they wanted him to get it. Leonard, Marcus Morris and others held up a finger to let him know how close he was to achieving the rare feat. Unfortunately, the Thunder were just as determined to keep him from earning it.

"I've been playing like that my whole life," Mann said after the game. "That's what I do, rebound, assist, score. All three."

Mann didn't get much of a chance to show what he's got throughout the regular season. Before the Clippers entered the bubble, his career-high in scoring was 13, and in rebounding just six. That said, it's clear the 23-year-old has a future on the team.

Coffey, on the other hand, recorded career-high marks in scoring (21), assists (4) and steals (4) in just under 50 minutes of action. The undrafted rookie looked sharp on both ends of the floor and was a team-high +11 on the night. 

Coffey said LA's vets were talking to him all night, telling him to keep going, be aggressive and stick to his game. 

With the Playoffs starting Monday, we probably won't be seeing Mann and Coffey all that much for the rest of the year — but the two made their mark on Friday night and clearly impressed their teammates.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will play their series-opener on Monday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET. 

