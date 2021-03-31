LA Clippers Unsure if Rajon Rondo Will Start

Tyronn Lue has yet to decide what the best fit for the veteran point guard will be.

Although he has missed his first three opportunities to play as a Clipper due to right adductor soreness, Rajon Rondo has been a key talking point amongst Clipper fans and media. Many have speculated whether the veteran point guard, whom LA acquired in a trade at the deadline in exchange for Lou Williams and two second-round picks, will walk on as the Clippers’ starting point guard.

When asked about the starting job, Head Coach Tyronn Lue gave the usual cautious, measured answer.

"I’m not sure right now,” Lue said when asked whether Rondo will start. “We’ve got to get everyone together, get everyone healthy. See what works, who fits with who. It’s going to take a little time for that.”

It’s a perplexing question. If Rondo were to be given the starting role, it would be over Patrick Beverley (also currently sidelined with knee soreness), who is by far a better shooter and defender than Rondo. Rondo does fit the definition of ‘true point guard’ that LA has desired, but he also brings limitations when he’s playing off the ball.

However, Rondo would immediately become the Clippers’ best entry passer, and he’ll be able to get the ball to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in their preferred spots. Based on a recent press call, it seems that President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank acquired Rondo with the vision of him playing alongside the two star wings.

“Kawhi and Paul were at the start of virtually all of our plays,” Frank said. “They were initiators. Now they can be in positions where they’ll be able to close and end and finish some of the plays...they’ll be able to drive close-outs as opposed to always being the guy that has to get two to the ball and move it. I think [Rondo] will lighten their load.”

LA gave up a lot for Rondo, and the four-time All-Star carries a prestigious reputation, but that shouldn’t impact Lue’s decision. The choice should be made purely based on basketball fit, and in order to gauge that, both he and Beverley will have to get healthy and back on the court. Here’s hoping that will happen sooner rather than later.

