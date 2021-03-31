NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers Unsure if Rajon Rondo Will Start

LA Clippers Unsure if Rajon Rondo Will Start

Tyronn Lue has yet to decide what the best fit for the veteran point guard will be.
Author:
Publish date:

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tyronn Lue has yet to decide what the best fit for the veteran point guard will be.

Although he has missed his first three opportunities to play as a Clipper due to right adductor soreness, Rajon Rondo has been a key talking point amongst Clipper fans and media. Many have speculated whether the veteran point guard, whom LA acquired in a trade at the deadline in exchange for Lou Williams and two second-round picks, will walk on as the Clippers’ starting point guard.

When asked about the starting job, Head Coach Tyronn Lue gave the usual cautious, measured answer.

It’s a perplexing question. If Rondo were to be given the starting role, it would be over Patrick Beverley (also currently sidelined with knee soreness), who is by far a better shooter and defender than Rondo. Rondo does fit the definition of ‘true point guard’ that LA has desired, but he also brings limitations when he’s playing off the ball.

However, Rondo would immediately become the Clippers’ best entry passer, and he’ll be able to get the ball to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in their preferred spots. Based on a recent press call, it seems that President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank acquired Rondo with the vision of him playing alongside the two star wings.

LA gave up a lot for Rondo, and the four-time All-Star carries a prestigious reputation, but that shouldn’t impact Lue’s decision. The choice should be made purely based on basketball fit, and in order to gauge that, both he and Beverley will have to get healthy and back on the court. Here’s hoping that will happen sooner rather than later. 

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to LA Clippers Trading for Rajon Rondo

LA Clippers Believe 22-Point Comeback Against Atlanta Hawks 'Changed Everything'

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Commanding Win over the Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_15822292
News

LA Clippers Unsure if Rajon Rondo Will Start

Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Paul George (Foot) Questionable vs. Orlando Magic

USATSI_15818847
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Commanding Win over the Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_15818855_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers Believe 22 Point Comeback Against Hawks 'Changed Everything'

USATSI_15526060_168384702_lowres
News

LA Clippers' Paul George OUT vs. Bucks

USATSI_15648014
News

Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday ACTIVE vs. LA Clippers

Feb 28, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15580397_168384702_lowres
News

Sources: Some Clippers to get COVID-19 Vaccine this week