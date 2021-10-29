LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

While the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers faced off earlier this week, the re-match is already upon us. The two teams will run it back on Friday night at 7:00 PM PST in Portland, and the Blazers will be looking for some revenge.

This first matchup against the Clippers was an absolute nightmare for Portland. As a team, the Clippers forced 30 turnovers which was just the 8th time in franchise history such a mark had been achieved. After the game, head coach Chauncey Billups called the loss embarrassing, and added that "We played like we were tired today, but there was no reason to be tired... We never competed like we wanted to win the basketball game, and that’s disappointing."

Portland's struggles started with Damian Lillard, who finished with just 12 points on 4/15 from the field and 0/8 from deep. In his last six games against the Clippers, Dame is averaging 17.2 PPG on 31.7% from the field and 15.7% from deep, and has lost all six matchups. If Portland is going to bounce back from Monday's blowout loss, it has to start with Damian Lillard.

For the Clippers, they are also looking to bounce back from an awful performance. Despite looking solid in their win over Portland earlier this week, the Clippers were absolutely horrendous in their most recent game. In this loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Clippers scored just 79 points, which is the fewest they have scored in a game since last year's 50-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

After the loss to Cleveland, head coach Ty Lue said that "You can take losing a game if you play the right way, but I don't think we did." The players also reflected this sentiment, with Reggie Jackson saying, "I have to be better. I haven’t shot the ball well to begin the season… I have to be more consistent. I take that upon myself. I gotta be consistent." Friday's matchup against Portland will be an opportunity for the team to regain a quality level of play that was non-existent in their most recent game.

The Clippers will also need more from Paul George in this matchup, who scored just 12 points on 6/20 from the field and 0/8 from three in their most recent game. With Kawhi Leonard out, the Clippers will often go as Paul George goes. He has been great against Portland since coming to the Clippers, averaging 25.7 PPG on 54.5% shooting and 48.9% from deep in those matchups, and this is the version of Paul George that the Clippers will need. The Clippers have yet to lose to Portland since acquiring Paul George, so both he and the team will look to continue that streak on Friday night.

If the Clippers are going to beat Portland again, they will have to do it without Marcus Morris, who is once again out with a knee injury. Morris joins the usual trio of Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Jason Preston who are all out with injuries. Keon Johnson is once again questionable with an illness, and his fellow rookie Brandon Boston Jr. will also be unavailable as he completes a G-League assignment.

For Portland, Norman Powell is currently listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Clippers. After suffering a left knee injury in a win over the Phoenix Suns, Powell missed Monday's matchup against the Clippers. It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Powell had avoided a serious injury; however, there is no official word on when he will be back.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (1-3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2-2)

Date: October 29th, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM PST

Venue: Moda Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Trail Blazers -3

Moneyline: Clippers +120, Trail Blazers -142

Point Total: O/U 223.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook