NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers host the surging Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Can the Clippers be the team that puts an end to their five-game winning streak?
Author:
Publish date:

The LA Clippers have a surprisingly tough task ahead of them on Tuesday night: Stopping the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards, who were just 6-17 less than two weeks ago, have since won five games in a row over some of the league's best teams. That includes the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Russell Westbrook has been dominant during the five-game stretch, posting averages of 20.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists in roughly 37 minutes per game. Bradley Beal has been scoring more efficiently as well, while sharpshooter Davis Bertans has canned 20 of his last 38 three-point attempts and poured in a career-high 35 points off the bench against Denver.

The offensive firepower on this team is nothing to scoff at. Yes, the Wizards rank 22nd in offensive rating, but they play at the fastest pace in the league and rank among the top 10 in points per game. LA must be prepared for Washington to put up a ton of shots.

That said, Washington must be prepared for LA to do the same, as they're still one of the NBA's worst defensive teams. The Wizards rank second-to-last in opponent points per game and 24th in defensive rating, dead last in fouls, and allow opponents to shoot 38% from beyond the arc. The Clippers, of course, remain the best three-point shooting team in the league.

Expect a shootout, but a fully healthy Clippers team should be able to come out on top.

How to Watch

Matchup: Washington Wizards (11-17) at LA Clippers (22-10)

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -12.5

Moneyline: Wizards +640, Clippers -950

Point Total: O/U 234

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

NBA Concludes Kawhi Leonard's Offensive Foul was Correct Call

Steve Ballmer May Permit Bitcoin in LA Clippers' New Arena

Paul George Unsure When Minutes Restriction Will End

Dec 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles up the court during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_10779155_168384702_lowres
News

Steve Ballmer Contemplating Allowing Bitcoin in New LA Clippers Inglewood Arena

Feb 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2), Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) and Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) battle for a rebound in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

NBA Concludes Kawhi Leonard's Offensive Foul was Correct Call

USATSI_15609359
News

LA Clippers Rank 2nd in the NBA in Adjusted National TV Ratings

Feb 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown (1) has a shot blocked by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Controversial Loss to the Brooklyn Nets

Feb 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard on Controversial Foul Call: 'No call, so great defense'

USATSI_15609590
News

Paul George Doesn't Know How Long his Minutes Restriction Will Last

USATSI_15521988
News

LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info