LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers host the surging Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Can the Clippers be the team that puts an end to their five-game winning streak?

The LA Clippers have a surprisingly tough task ahead of them on Tuesday night: Stopping the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards, who were just 6-17 less than two weeks ago, have since won five games in a row over some of the league's best teams. That includes the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Russell Westbrook has been dominant during the five-game stretch, posting averages of 20.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists in roughly 37 minutes per game. Bradley Beal has been scoring more efficiently as well, while sharpshooter Davis Bertans has canned 20 of his last 38 three-point attempts and poured in a career-high 35 points off the bench against Denver.

The offensive firepower on this team is nothing to scoff at. Yes, the Wizards rank 22nd in offensive rating, but they play at the fastest pace in the league and rank among the top 10 in points per game. LA must be prepared for Washington to put up a ton of shots.

That said, Washington must be prepared for LA to do the same, as they're still one of the NBA's worst defensive teams. The Wizards rank second-to-last in opponent points per game and 24th in defensive rating, dead last in fouls, and allow opponents to shoot 38% from beyond the arc. The Clippers, of course, remain the best three-point shooting team in the league.

Expect a shootout, but a fully healthy Clippers team should be able to come out on top.

How to Watch

Matchup: Washington Wizards (11-17) at LA Clippers (22-10)

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -12.5

Moneyline: Wizards +640, Clippers -950

Point Total: O/U 234

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

