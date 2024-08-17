Latest Update on LA Clippers’ Attempt to Trade Unhappy Veteran
It's no secret that 13-year NBA veteran P.J. Tucker has been unhappy with his role on the Clippers. While the team spent the offseason trying to trade Tucker, it looks like their attempts have been unsuccessful.
According to a report from Law Murray of The Athletic, the LA Clippers are preparing to start the 2024-25 NBA season with P.J. Tucker on their roster. Here is the excerpt from Murray's article
"Per league sources, the Clippers are preparing for the possibility that forward PJ Tucker will be with the team to begin the season as well," Murray said. "Tucker opted into the final year of his contract and though the Clippers explored trading him, roster spots around the league are accounted for, making a deal unlikely before training camp."
Last season on the Clippers, P.J. Tucker made it publicly known that he was unhappy with his role on the team.
"I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else," Tucker said to Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints. “I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that.”
The Clippers tried playing Tucker at various points of the season, but the team ultimately plays better without him on the floor. Last season, he averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15 minutes a game, on 36/37/48 shooting from the field. Not only has Tucker eroded as a shooter, but he's also incredibly hesitant to shoot. The Clippers even gave Tucker some run in the playoffs, where he averaged 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds on a fantastic 67% shooting from the field; it was a tremendous improvement from his regular season performance.
P.J. Tucker has one year left on his contract, worth $11.5 million. Tucker's output, combined with his contract, makes him an incredibly difficult player to trade. With that in mind, it's now up to both the LA Clippers and P.J. Tucker to find a happy medium next season that makes both parties happy.