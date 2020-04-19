One of the biggest question marks for the Clippers as they head into the 2021 NBA season is what will happen to Montrezl Harrell? Lou Williams feels confident that Harrell will stay with the Clippers.

In an interview with Ros Gold-Onwude, Williams tackled the big Harrell question directly. While Williams feels confident about the Clippers core returning next season, he's fully aware of the possibility of Montrezl Harrell leaving."

"Obviously business is business," Williams said. "Trez has a family to take care of, one. Two, this is his career. This is his opportunity to put himself in a great position financially. "

Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams have a special relationship together as the best one-two bench punch in the NBA. Williams rejuvenated his career on the Clippers, and Harrell was given the biggest opportunity of his basketball career on the Clippers. With that in mind, Williams just wants Harrell to get the pay-day that he deserves.

"He'll find somewhere where he gets his just due, he gets the money he deserves, and he gets the opportunity he deserves," Williams said. "I really hope we're going to be that opportunity for him."

Even though there is a very big chance Harrell leaves the Clippers, Lou Williams still feels very confident that the big man will return.

"I feel very confident that we'll be able to keep this group together," Williams said.

If the season were to be ultimately canceled, it would leave such an unsatisfying feeling in the tastes of every NBA player's mouth. How could you split apart a group when they never really got a shot to win it all? It's a question that looms for not just the Clippers, but every single team in the NBA.