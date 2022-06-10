Lou Williams Reveals Difference Between Clippers and Lakers

Lou Williams is one of the few players in recent history to have played for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers. Having been with the Lakers from 2015-2017, and the Clippers from 2017-2021, Lou has first-hand experience with both organizations, and can speak to the differences between the two. On a recent edition of The Knuckleheads podcast, Lou was asked who he prefers between the two LA teams.

"Clippers, that's easy. That's easy for me," Lou said. "I was part of a culture change over there. They gave us an opportunity to kinda build that organization out to our personalities and how we wanted to feel and look. And I think we had a big part in how it looks now. I'm a part of that."

Lou Williams indeed played a major part in transitioning the Clippers from Lob City to this new era led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as his nightly dominance disallowed the team to ever bottom out like many anticipated they would. Winning two of his three 6th Man of the Year awards with the Clippers, Lou revitalized his career in Los Angeles after being on the verge of retirement just one year prior.

When asked about the differences between the Clippers and the Lakers, Lou said, "The Lakers is the Lakers. The Clippers, until they win about 20 championships, they're going to be looked at as the little brother... LA got different cultures, so it's plenty of room for both teams. It's people that love - The Clippers is the hood." Lou continued, saying, "That's what we embraced about it. [Lakers] is Hollywood, we down the street. And we was cool with that."

Lou Williams is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and has yet to decide on whether or not he will play one more year. Whether he continues or not, his impact on the game will be felt for a long time. The NBA's all-time leading bench scorer has numerous records for non-starters, many of which will likely never be touched. Much of that success came with the Clippers, who Lou clearly still has love for.