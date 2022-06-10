Skip to main content
Lou Williams Reveals Difference Between Clippers and Lakers

Lou Williams Reveals Difference Between Clippers and Lakers

Lou Williams has experience with both the Clippers and Lakers

NBAE via Getty Images

Lou Williams has experience with both the Clippers and Lakers

Lou Williams is one of the few players in recent history to have played for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers. Having been with the Lakers from 2015-2017, and the Clippers from 2017-2021, Lou has first-hand experience with both organizations, and can speak to the differences between the two. On a recent edition of The Knuckleheads podcast, Lou was asked who he prefers between the two LA teams.

"Clippers, that's easy. That's easy for me," Lou said. "I was part of a culture change over there. They gave us an opportunity to kinda build that organization out to our personalities and how we wanted to feel and look. And I think we had a big part in how it looks now. I'm a part of that."

Lou Williams indeed played a major part in transitioning the Clippers from Lob City to this new era led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as his nightly dominance disallowed the team to ever bottom out like many anticipated they would. Winning two of his three 6th Man of the Year awards with the Clippers, Lou revitalized his career in Los Angeles after being on the verge of retirement just one year prior.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked about the differences between the Clippers and the Lakers, Lou said, "The Lakers is the Lakers. The Clippers, until they win about 20 championships, they're going to be looked at as the little brother... LA got different cultures, so it's plenty of room for both teams. It's people that love - The Clippers is the hood." Lou continued, saying, "That's what we embraced about it. [Lakers] is Hollywood, we down the street. And we was cool with that."

Lou Williams is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and has yet to decide on whether or not he will play one more year. Whether he continues or not, his impact on the game will be felt for a long time. The NBA's all-time leading bench scorer has numerous records for non-starters, many of which will likely never be touched. Much of that success came with the Clippers, who Lou clearly still has love for.

3000
News

Nicolas Batum Questions Boston's Defense on Steph Curry

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
06-220606-Intuit Dome-View 1-Final
News

Details of LA Clippers' Intuit Dome Halo Board Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 8, 2022
GettyImages-1394839543-scaled
News

Lou Williams Reveals The Truth About Infamous Jack Harlow Situation

By Joey LinnJun 7, 2022
lou-williams-hawks-game-5
News

Lou Williams Addresses Retirement Speculation

By Joey LinnJun 7, 2022
USATSI_13944413_168390270_lowres
News

Lou Williams Reflects on Time With 2018-19 Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 7, 2022
Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) as he drives to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Clippers Series Sent Quin Snyder Into 'Deep Funk'

By Joey LinnJun 6, 2022
USATSI_16227890_168390270_lowres
News

Terance Mann Gives Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 6, 2022
hi-res-dad2a6dcd8403f95d04e4a3f63ec3172_crop_north
News

Jamal Crawford Says Lob City Clippers Were The Best Team He Played On

By Joey LinnJun 6, 2022