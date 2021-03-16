Marcus Morris Will Be in Clippers Starting Lineup Moving Forward

NewsGamedaySI.COM
Nicolas Batum has been one of the biggest surprises for the Clippers all season. He performed so well while Marcus Morris was injured, that Batum found himself a spot in the starting lineup. It seems like that experiment is officially over now.

Marcus Morris was inserted into the starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks on March 14, and Ty Lue announced that he would be starting for the Clippers moving forward.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while," Ty Lue said. "I really wanted to do it after a couple wins cuz I didn’t want it to seem like it was Nic’s fault. Nic has been great and phenomenal all year. We’re trying to get Marcus jumpstarted.”

For those who may not remember, Marcus Morris volunteered to come off the bench after he saw how well the Clippers starting lineup was doing. Morris was signed to a 4 year, $64 million contract, and that's just not a contract that a player comes off the bench for. They may be playing the same position, but Marcus Morris has nothing but love for Nicolas Batum.

"Nic is a veteran," Morris said. "Nic know how to adjust, man. He's been in the league 10 years. ... Nic is a guy who you can plug in anywhere, similar to myself."

Morris started with the Clippers last season, and it'll be interesting to see if Ivica Zubac also finds himself back to his old position as well.

