Marcus Morris volunteers to come off bench for Clippers and will continue to do so

One of the most unexpected things about the 2020-21 NBA season is how well Nicolas Batum has been playing. No one could have imagined that he would have earned himself a starting spot while playing on the veteran's minimum. It's left the Clippers with a problem, a good problem.

When Marcus Morris finally returned, he found himself in a conundrum. Batum had done so well with the Clippers starting lineup, it would have disrupted the chemistry a bit if he came back. So he volunteered to come off the bench. This is what he told coach Ty Lue:

"Listen, T-Lue, me coming off the bench is going to be great," Morris said to Lue. "Nic provides great passing in the first unit... They could use my scoring off the bench."

Moving forward, the plan is to keep Marcus Morris coming off the bench, and he's okay with it. For Morris, he's all about team first.

"The Clippers did me a favor by giving what I've earned and what I've worked for," Morris said. "I'm All-Team. Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do it."

Morris said it wasn't a situation where he wanted to come off the bench, it was that he "wanted to help in any way possible." He saw how well the guys were gelling in the first unit, and thought he could help the second unit.

For as much as people were worried about Morris potentially ruining the chemistry and culture of the Clippers, he proved the exact opposite today. He proved he wants to win at all costs, even if it means coming off the bench. It's a good problem to have.