AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Mister Cartoon wants to make more Clipper jerseys: "Why stop now?"

Farbod Esnaashari

Mister Cartoon collaborated with the LA Clippers to make the 2019-20 City Edition jerseys, and he wants to make more.

When the Clippers unveiled their new City Edition jerseys on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it just felt different. It was the very first time the organization actually tapped into the team's culture. For the past three seasons, the Clippers have had a very gritty group of players, led by Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell. The presentation on their jerseys never represented that grit. Then came Cartoon's City Edition jerseys.

"The logo has to match those guys," Cartoon said. "You have to want those guys to want to wear it. You want those guys on top of fashion. They got the hottest clothes, they got their watches out of control. You want their merch not to look like merch."

Ten years ago, Mister Cartoon could have never imagined his work being on an NBA jersey; it's a tremendous source of honor for him. 

"Before that, this stuff all went to a corporate merch company," Cartoon said. "Now, it’s 2020, they’re like, ‘Let’s reach out to this artist, he has a certain look’. They would’ve never thought about that 10-20 years ago.

The biggest source of Cartoon's pride when seeing his work in the NBA, is the inspiration it could give to a younger generation. When he was growing up, he could never imagine a professional organization reaching out to him for help. Street art wasn't viewed the same way it is now, his style was looked down upon.

"It really gives these young people an option that, you know, it can be done," Cartoon said. "They can go, ‘Man, if Cartoon can do it,’ you know what I mean?"

Mister Cartoon wants to keep the success of his 2019-20 City Edition jerseys going. He wants to have something even better for the future, a new type of jersey.

“We just got the ball rolling," Cartoon said. "We have to hit em even harder, the jerseys can get better, I mean everything has got to come stronger... [multiple jerseys] would definitely be ideal."

Cartoon's enthusiasm comes with the mindset of understanding there are still layers of approval to go through. His original design for the Clippers took about a year before actually making it into Staples Center.

With the Clippers moving to Inglewood in 2024, their partnership with Cartoon is a perfect match. "I think that arena is going to be a great platform to do a lot of service for that community," Cartoon said.

The identity the organization is moving towards, and the identity of Cartoon's artwork run the same path. It'll be a true establishment of identity for the LA Clippers, a team no longer just characterized as the little brother inside Staples Center.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Review: A Look at Marcus Morris' Months in Los Angeles

The LA Clippers made a big move in February to acquire Marcus Morris from the New York Knicks. How has he helped move the needle?

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers and Mister Cartoon Create Limited Edition Merchandise for COVID-19 Relief

Mister Cartoon, the creator of the City Edition jerseys, has partnered with the Clippers again.

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers retain Assistant General Manager Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes was a finalist for the Bulls' general manager position.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers leads the way in giving Digital Coaching Advice

Doc Rivers gave Rams coach Sean McVay advice on how to be a virtual coach

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer says Leonard is "never going to get content"

Kawhi Leonard's longtime trainer, Clint Parks, touched on Leonard's impressive work ethic.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley on Resuming Play: "Everyone on our team is ready"

When/if the NBA season resumes, Patrick Beverley assures that he and the rest of his team will be ready to play.

Garrett Chorpenning

Gary Payton: "I do see the Clippers winning the Championship"

Gary Payton has a Clippers vs Bucks finals, with the Clippers winning it all.

Farbod Esnaashari

Ivica Zubac on Kawhi Leonard's Greatness: "He is really remarkable"

Ivica Zubac spoke on what sets Kawhi Leonard apart from other NBA players.

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard Loses Lawsuit with Nike over "Klaw" Logo Dispute

Kawhi Leonard's complaint with Nike was dismissed by a judge who ruled in favor of the Oregon-based sportswear company.

Garrett Chorpenning

Player Review: Lou Williams Stays Consistent — and Committed to LA Clippers

Lou Williams continued from where he left off in his third — but not final —season with the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning