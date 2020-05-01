Mister Cartoon wants to make more Clipper jerseys: "Why stop now?"

Mister Cartoon collaborated with the LA Clippers to make the 2019-20 City Edition jerseys, and he wants to make more.

When the Clippers unveiled their new City Edition jerseys on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it just felt different. It was the very first time the organization actually tapped into the team's culture. For the past three seasons, the Clippers have had a very gritty group of players, led by Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell. The presentation on their jerseys never represented that grit. Then came Cartoon's City Edition jerseys.

"The logo has to match those guys," Cartoon said. "You have to want those guys to want to wear it. You want those guys on top of fashion. They got the hottest clothes, they got their watches out of control. You want their merch not to look like merch."

Ten years ago, Mister Cartoon could have never imagined his work being on an NBA jersey; it's a tremendous source of honor for him.

"Before that, this stuff all went to a corporate merch company," Cartoon said. "Now, it’s 2020, they’re like, ‘Let’s reach out to this artist, he has a certain look’. They would’ve never thought about that 10-20 years ago.

The biggest source of Cartoon's pride when seeing his work in the NBA, is the inspiration it could give to a younger generation. When he was growing up, he could never imagine a professional organization reaching out to him for help. Street art wasn't viewed the same way it is now, his style was looked down upon.

"It really gives these young people an option that, you know, it can be done," Cartoon said. "They can go, ‘Man, if Cartoon can do it,’ you know what I mean?"

Mister Cartoon wants to keep the success of his 2019-20 City Edition jerseys going. He wants to have something even better for the future, a new type of jersey.

“We just got the ball rolling," Cartoon said. "We have to hit em even harder, the jerseys can get better, I mean everything has got to come stronger... [multiple jerseys] would definitely be ideal."

Cartoon's enthusiasm comes with the mindset of understanding there are still layers of approval to go through. His original design for the Clippers took about a year before actually making it into Staples Center.

With the Clippers moving to Inglewood in 2024, their partnership with Cartoon is a perfect match. "I think that arena is going to be a great platform to do a lot of service for that community," Cartoon said.

The identity the organization is moving towards, and the identity of Cartoon's artwork run the same path. It'll be a true establishment of identity for the LA Clippers, a team no longer just characterized as the little brother inside Staples Center.