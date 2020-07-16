AllClippers
Montrezl Harrell on NBA Hotline: 'Do you think I'm a player that has used the hotline?'

Farbod Esnaashari

One of the most entertaining aspects of the NBA bubble is the player hotline. It's a phone number created to let NBA officials know when a player is breaking bubble rules. Within the first week, multiple tips have already been placed into the hotline to report protocol violations.

Montrezl Harrell won't be one of those people. In a conference call with Sports Illustrated, Harrell gave his thoughts about the NBA Hotline.

Despite having a strong stance of using the hotline, Harrell doesn't hold any ill-will towards those who use it. While it's a very serious subject, the idea of it has somewhat become a meme, being dubbed "the snitch hotline." At the end of the day though, stopping a potential COVID-19 case could save someone's life. 

"To each his own, man," Harrell said. "Whatever people try to do, it's up to them. Like the quote I just said, everything that you do is truly up to you, it's your choice and your decision that you make."

For the next three months, the Clippers need to make sure they're never a recipient of being "snitched" on. Any team who is poised to win a championship, is expected to be in the bubble for the long haul. They're the ones who need to consistently remain the most focused. Montrezl Harrell is using this time to build camaraderie with his teammates.

"I've been chilling, I've been enjoying my teammates," Harrell said. "We've been fishing; me, PG and Reggie been getting out there, so we've been finding ways to stay sane and just basically build our team camaraderie and just grow together as a team."

Players may not want to cross their code by reporting other players on the hotline, but certainly expect the coaching staff to use it. We're still 15 days away from the season opener, so breaking protocol doesn't have a huge consequence. Once August arrives, the consequences of breaking protocol will be real.

