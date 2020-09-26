Report: Montrezl Harrell's free-agent market value revealed

Montrezl Harrell was expecting to get a massive payday at the end of this season. That may not be the case anymore.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "Harrell’s current annual value on the market is somewhere between $8 million to $12 million, depending on the team, his role and the length of contract."

There were earlier reports stating that Harrell was hoping for a $20 million annual contract. The decrease in market value could be due to multiple things, mainly being his performance in the playoffs, and COVID-19 creating a profit-loss for the NBA.

Harrell had a phenomenal 2020 regular season for the Clippers, averaging career highs across the board, and even getting himself his first Sixth Man of the Year Award. In the regular season, he put up: 18.6 PPG, and 7.1 RPG. However, all of that productivity plummeted in the playoffs. Harrell was largely unplayable throughout the playoffs due to matchups and size, he averaged: 10.5 PPG, and 2.1 RPG.

In terms of COVID-19, the NBA may lose up to $1 billion and have a record salary cap drop. This doesn't include the $500 million the NBA was expecting to lose over the Hong Kong-China situation. Middle-level players who were expecting to get paid, may not get that big payday. It's something that we're already seeing in other sports.

Regardless of his playoff performance, Montrezl Harrell has earned a big paycheck. His improvement in the regular season is something worth mentioning, and someone should pay him. Whether or not the Clippers can afford to keep him, is up in the air.