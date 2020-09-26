SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Report: Montrezl Harrell's free-agent market value revealed

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell was expecting to get a massive payday at the end of this season. That may not be the case anymore.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "Harrell’s current annual value on the market is somewhere between $8 million to $12 million, depending on the team, his role and the length of contract."

There were earlier reports stating that Harrell was hoping for a $20 million annual contract. The decrease in market value could be due to multiple things, mainly being his performance in the playoffs, and COVID-19 creating a profit-loss for the NBA.

Harrell had a phenomenal 2020 regular season for the Clippers, averaging career highs across the board, and even getting himself his first Sixth Man of the Year Award. In the regular season, he put up: 18.6 PPG, and 7.1 RPG. However, all of that productivity plummeted in the playoffs. Harrell was largely unplayable throughout the playoffs due to matchups and size, he averaged: 10.5 PPG, and 2.1 RPG.

In terms of COVID-19, the NBA may lose up to $1 billion and have a record salary cap drop. This doesn't include the $500 million the NBA was expecting to lose over the Hong Kong-China situation. Middle-level players who were expecting to get paid, may not get that big payday. It's something that we're already seeing in other sports.

Regardless of his playoff performance, Montrezl Harrell has earned a big paycheck. His improvement in the regular season is something worth mentioning, and someone should pay him. Whether or not the Clippers can afford to keep him, is up in the air.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JaMychal Green is still puzzled at Clippers playoff collapse

JaMychal Green still can't believe the LA Clippers lost

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA may possibly return to arenas for 2020-21 season

There's a chance of games returning to stadiums

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers Reportedly Offers to Help Delonte West

Doc Rivers and the NBA want to help Delonte West

Farbod Esnaashari

Matt Barnes: Clippers need to 'burn everything Clippers' after moving to Inglewood

Barnes wants a fresh restart for the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Allen Iverson: 'I just want Lou Williams to win'

AI wants Lou Williams to win a title.

Farbod Esnaashari

Adam Silver Reveals Conversation with Kawhi Leonard during August Players' Strike

Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James were willing to walk away from the NBA season

Farbod Esnaashari

NBA Draft Combine Starts Monday

Expect to see a very innovative draft combine.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue Drawing Serious Interest From Rockets, 76ers

As the number of head coaching jobs continues to dwindle, LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is drawing serious interest from the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Miller: 'The Clippers’ curse is real'

Reggie Miller can't believe the LA Clippers collapsed

Farbod Esnaashari

Adam Silver: January is Earliest Start Date for 2021 NBA Season

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the 2021 season will not begin until at least January.

Garrett Chorpenning