LA Clippers' Full Scrimmage Schedule Released for NBA Restart

The seeding games for the NBA restart won't begin until July 30, but fortunately, LA Clippers fans won't have to wait that long to see their favorite team play again.

The NBA scrimmage schedule was released on Saturday afternoon, detailing the Clippers' full "preseason" slate of opponents, times and venues.

Here's a quick look at what's in store:

vs. Orlando Magic — July 22, 3:00 p.m. ET, The Arena

@ Washington Wizards — July 25, 8:00 p.m. ET, HP Field House

vs. Sacramento Kings — July 27, 4:00 p.m. ET, The Arena

It's currently unknown if these scrimmage games will be televised, but the NBA says details will be determined in the future.

LA's scrimmage with the Orlando Magic will be the first played throughout the league, so if the games are televised, expect this matchup to draw a lot of attention. The Clippers won both games against the Magic this season.

Next up is the Washington Wizards, a team that will likely end up competing with the Magic and Brooklyn Nets for the final seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the Wizards will be without sharpshooter Davis Bertans, who decided against traveling to Orlando. The Clippers won both games against Washington this season.

Last on LA's slate is the Sacramento Kings, another team that will be fighting to earn a playoff spot once the seeding games begin. The Clippers struggled with the Kings this season, winning just one out of three games.

That said, the outcome of these scrimmages doesn't mean anything. They're essentially here to help players get back in shape and get them familiar with the new environment that's been created in the bubble.

It won't matter if the Clippers win or close these contests. The most important thing is that they come away healthy and prepared to get back to competitive play.