Report: NBA may possibly return to arenas for 2020-21 season

Farbod Esnaashari

The NBA is currently playing in a bubble, but there's a chance they may return to a stadium near you next season.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the league sent teams a 32-page manual with cleaning and disinfecting protocols to "reset" arenas.

It was previously reported that the NBA would play the 2020-21 season without any fans in attendance. That could still definitely be the case, with teams just returning to play in arenas. Regardless, it's hard to imagine a successful non-bubble season, without a COVID-19 vaccine.

The NBA may return as early as January 2021, giving the world time to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. As much as we'd like to give a legitimate timeline on when fans can return to arenas, that isn't a decision that's up to the NBA. The virus dictates the timeline we all live in, and things will not likely go back to normal until a vaccine is made.

Football arenas are currently running games with a limited amount of fans, and that could be the decision that the NBA decides to go. However, we've yet to see how many NFL players contract COVID-19. That will likely be the end-all decision on how sports will operate in terms of allowing fans in arenas. NBA players have already admitted that they're concerned about the long-term ramifications of contracting COVID-19.

Our world changed so drastically within a couple of months, hopefully it changes for the better once we reach January 2021. With that being said, would you watch an NBA game inside of an arena?

