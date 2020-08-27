SI.com
Report: NBA Players Decide to Resume Season; Thursday's Slate Postponed

Garrett Chorpenning

History was made on Wednesday afternoon when six NBA teams — beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks — chose not to play their slate of playoff games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Later that night, news broke that the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers were not in support of continuing the season. 

However, after choosing to reconvene on Thursday morning, the players have since decided to resume the playoffs, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

In addition to Wednesday's schedule of playoff games, Thursday's have been postponed as well — which means the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will not play Game 6 of their first-round series tonight. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the league and players are aiming to restart games on Friday, signaling that LA and Dallas could resume play as soon as this weekend.

Additionally, players have reportedly been vocal about finding "new and improved ways" to make statements regarding social justice, which is understandable. Many players were frustrated with the league limiting the messages that could be worn on the back of uniforms, so that could be something that we see change.

Clippers personnel have seemingly played a big role in this process, but we won't know exactly what they did or said until they speak publicly about it. What we do know, though, is that Kawhi Leonard, Doc Rivers and Patrick Beverley have been very involved.

The LA Times' Brad Turner reported Wednesday night that Leonard, along with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, spoke up during the meeting about not continuing play, while Wojnarowski listed Rivers among a group of people that were leading the discussion.

An ESPN report notes that Beverley was instrumental in the players' decision to remove coaches from Wednesday night's meeting as well, which coaches agreed to do. 

Additionally, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love tweeted "Doc Rivers is the f***ing best" shortly before it was announced that the season would resume.

Throughout his time in the bubble, Rivers has been adamant about players using this platform to bring awareness to social justice issues, but has also said that we must let the youth lead the way.

On Tuesday, Rivers relayed what his message would be to players considering sitting out for the rest of the season:

"Go after your dreams," Rivers said. "At the end of the day, the one thing we decided, when we were little kids, we were in the backyard by ourselves, we had these dreams about winning championships, Donald Sterling was not in our dreams, and neither were these cops. So they're not going to take anybody, they're not taking our dreams away."

There are reportedly more meetings set to take place throughout the day which are expected to include a plan of action as the league moves forward.

