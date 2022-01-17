Nicolas Batum Delivers: LA Clippers Defeat Indiana Pacers 139-133

After three-straight games with less than 100 points, the LA Clippers eclipsed that mark with time remaining in the third quarter on Monday afternoon. The Clippers took a 104-90 lead into the final frame, and never looked back. It was a big win for a team who is preparing to go on what projects to be a very difficult road trip.

The Clippers were led early by Amir Coffey and Marcus Morris, who were an unstoppable offensive duo throughout the course of this game. While there has been some understandable fluctuation in the play of those two since Paul George went down, they have stepped up more nights than not with the increased responsibility they now have. Coffey finished with 16 points on 6/10 shooting, while Morris ended the game with 21 points on 8/13 shooting.

While Morris and Coffey carried early, it was Nicolas Batum who closed this game out. Batum finished with 32 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks, with all of his points coming in the second half. Batum joined Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, and Jaylen Brown as the only players to score 30 points in a single half this season. Leading all players, Nicolas Batum was a +18 in this game, and it certainly felt that way. Batum has served as a stabilizing force for the Clippers since arriving as a free agent, and this game was a perfect example of why he is so valuable to this team.

Reggie Jackson also had a bounce-back performance for the Clippers in this game, pouring in 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, including four-straight free-throws to ice the game.

The Pacers had a balanced attack offensively in this game, with seven players scoring in double figures; however, it was their defense that lost them this game. The Clippers, who have struggled mightily offensively for most of the season, shot 54.9% from the field and 50% from deep in this game. The field goal percentage was the team's 3rd highest of the season, while the three-point percentage was also the team's 3rd best mark of the year. Indiana came into this game with a bottom-10 defense in the NBA, and that was on full display in this one.

The Clippers will now head to Denver for what will be their first of eight-straight games on the road. Being able to get a win before this road trip will certainly feel good for a Clippers team that is looking to remain competitive in the Western Conference playoff race.